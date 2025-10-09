New Toll Brothers Vista Oaks Community Opening In Rocklin, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive community opens Oct. 11 and offers luxury homes in a prime Rocklin location

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced that its new Sacramento-area community, Vista Oaks , is opening this Saturday, Oct. 11 in Rocklin, California. This exclusive community of just 46 new construction homes offers one- and two-story luxury home designs in a highly desirable location close to excellent schools, convenient commuter routes, local shopping and dining, and nearby parks and trails.

Bordered by open space and beautiful, mature trees, Vista Oaks is an exclusive enclave of luxury new construction homes nestled within an established neighborhood. Distinguished by sophisticated architectural details and modern open floor plans, home designs offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages, and up to 4,375 square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced from $1.1 million.





"Vista Oaks offers an exceptional opportunity for home buyers to own a luxury home in one of the most desirable locations in Rocklin," said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. "We are excited to showcase our sophisticated home designs and the premium options available at our Design Studio."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Vista Oaks offers access to top-rated schools within the Rocklin Unified School District, as well as proximity to premium shopping and dining, including Westfield Galleria at Roseville, The Fountains at Roseville, and Ridge at Creekside. The community is located at Ursula Way and Calverhall Way in Rocklin, with convenient access to Interstate 80.

For more information on Vista Oaks, or to schedule an appointment, call 844-849-5263 or visit .





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

