Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(the“Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release third quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13755683

The replay will be accessible through November 13, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,450 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

