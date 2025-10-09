Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
To Participate in the Conference Call:
Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039
International: (201) 689-8470
The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website
Conference Call Replay:
U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921
International: (412) 317-6671
Passcode: 13755683
The replay will be accessible through November 13, 2025.
About Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,450 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
For Further Information at the Company:
Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
