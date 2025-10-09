AIAA Scitech Forum 2026 To Break Barriers Together

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Registration Is Open for the World's Largest Aerospace R&D Event

RESTON, Va., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIAA announced registration is open for the premier aerospace R&D event of the year, AIAA SciTech Forum 2026 , 12–16 January, Hyatt Regency Orlando, Orlando, Florida.

The forum's inspirational theme,“Breaking Barriers Together: Boundless Discovery,” will deliver sessions and presentations envisioning the possibilities for aerospace's future. More than 5,000 engineering minds from across industry, government, and academia are expected to gather, setting the pace of innovation and connection for the year.

From artificial intelligence and autonomy to high-speed propulsion and quantum computing, the program is designed to engage aerospace professionals in the next breakthroughs. The forum features nearly 3,000 technical presentations, as well as an extensive lineup of aerospace and defense industry leaders and innovators from across industry, government, and academia as speakers.

Confirmed plenary speakers include:



Jonathan Arenberg, Fellow and Chief Mission Architect for Science and Robotic Exploration, Northrop Grumman, will provide a unique look at NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the premier observatory of the next decade that is studying every phase in the history of our universe. Having served as Northrop Grumman's chief engineer on Webb, he will share his insights into its origins, development, operation, and lessons learned. Arbi Karapetian , Director, Innovation and Technology, Formula 1, will share how early-stage science and technology innovation fuels performance across industries. He will draw from his nearly 30 years of aerospace experience, most recently with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

New this year is the intensive Career Accelerator Program for university students. This full-day program will provide practical and actionable strategies to attendees to launch and navigate their careers in aerospace. Planned for Monday, 12 January, attendees will gain insights into what it takes to succeed in the industry with a series of expert-led microsessions offering leadership development tools and the latest career advice. The popular Student Lounge will be sponsored by Lockheed Martin for the next generation of aerospace professionals to network with each other throughout the week.

Premier sponsor Lockheed Martin will deliver sessions during the week on its AI Fight ClubTM, a head-to-head competitive environment designed to accelerate how artificial intelligence is developed and deployed. Speakers will share insights about this comprehensive testing ground that simulates how AI systems perform across domains – air, land, sea and space – to test models that meet Department of Defense (DOD) qualifications.

Features of the forum include:



60+ Technical Disciplines : The deep technical content sets an AIAA forum apart from other industry events. Technical sessions will cover applied aerodynamics; fluid dynamics; guidance, navigation, and control; intelligent systems; propellants and combustion; and many more.

100+ Exhibitors: With hardware displays to live demos to hands-on experiences, the expanded Expo Hall will showcase the latest technological developments from top companies, universities, and government agencies.

Rising Leaders in Aerospace: Special programming and networking opportunities are scheduled for young professionals, designed by young professionals, including the popular Speed Mentoring session, as well as panels and interactive workshops on a variety of topics.

Meet the Employers and Meet the Universities: These speed networking style events return for AIAA Corporate Members to recruit students and young professionals seeking their next steps in employment or advanced degree programs. Talks at the HUB : The Expo Hall will feature a series of lightning talks from innovators and inventors, with direct audience engagement from the dedicated HUB stage.



