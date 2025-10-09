Lifemd, Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Lifemd, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 25, 2025 LFMD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("LifeMD, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LFMD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of LifeMD, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

LFMD investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants materially overstated LifeMD's competitive position; (2) defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD's 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD's RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about LifeMD's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in LifeMD, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until October 25, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

