Clear Street Enhances 24/6 Market Access With Integration Of Bruce ATS

New Integration of Bruce ATS is the Latest Enhancement to Clear Street's Trading Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”,“the Company”), a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the capital markets, today announced the integration of Bruce ATSTM (“Bruce”), a newly approved alternative trading system operated by Bruce MarketsTM. The integration represents another milestone in Clear Street's commitment to delivering around-the-clock trading solutions for its growing global client base.

Bruce enables trading of NMS securities during extended overnight hours-from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM ET, Sunday through Thursday. Built on Nasdaq's enterprise-grade technology, Bruce offers a high-performance, low-latency solution that complements Clear Street's proprietary, cloud-native infrastructure and current execution offerings.

Peter Eliades, Head of Electronic Execution at Clear Street said, "Our integration with Bruce ATS is another step forward in our mission to provide seamless, uninterrupted market access. As demand grows across global time zones, especially in APAC, we are focused on delivering the tools and technology our clients need to trade U.S. equities with the same confidence and control they experience during traditional hours."

With Bruce ATS now live, Clear Street clients gain access to an additional overnight trading venue, improving execution quality and flexibility through smart order routing and expanded liquidity.

Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce MarketsTM said , "At Bruce, our commitment is to empower investors with seamless engagement and open new doors to reliable, continuous market access. Our partnership with Clear Street aims to ensure its clients can act on investment opportunities anytime, anywhere, backed by the stability and performance that define Bruce ATS."

This integration builds on Clear Street's broader 24/6 trading framework, which already includes access to Blue Ocean ATS, MOON ATS and OTC Overnight.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the capital markets ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street is scaling one single technology platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit .

