Midland States Bancorp, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, October 30
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.11 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.18 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit or
CONTACTS:
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at ... or (217) 342-7321
