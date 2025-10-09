403
Kristen Proctor Featured In Influential Women For Her Impactful Work In Interior Design
EINPresswire/ -- Redefining Luxury Interior Architecture and Design Where Concept, Emotion, and Purpose Unite
Kristen Proctor, the Owner and Principal Designer of Edge & Ethos Designs, has been recognized in the prestigious Influential Women 2025 series, celebrating her remarkable contributions to the field of interior architecture and design. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Kristen has carved out a niche for herself in the resimmercial design market, showcasing her unique vision and commitment to creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also functional.
Kristen’s journey into interior design is a testament to her diverse skills and passions. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Florida A&M University and a Master of Arts in Interior Design from George Washington University’s Corcoran College of Art and Design, she brings a rich educational background to her work. After spending seven years in the political and policy arena, Kristen made the bold decision to pivot to interior design in 2013, where she quickly gained invaluable experience with leading firms specializing in hospitality, multi-family, and luxury senior living design.
In 2021, Kristen founded Edge & Ethos Designs with a mission to redefine interior spaces through impactful, transformative, inspiring, and healing design. The firm specializes in resimmercial, hospitality, multi-family, and senior living projects, focusing on creating personalized designs that resonate with each client’s lifestyle and aesthetic preferences. Under her guidance, Edge & Ethos Designs has become synonymous with innovative solutions that blend aesthetic beauty with practical functionality.
As Edge & Ethos Designs continues to grow, Kristen Proctor remains dedicated to her mission of cultivating purpose through design, ensuring that every project reflects the unique essence of her clients. Her recognition in the Influential Women 2025 series is a testament to her hard work, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of her profession.
