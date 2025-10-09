Timeless Montecito Estate Offers Resort-Style Living And Unmatched Value: Presented By Rodeo Realty

EINPresswire/ -- A rare opportunity awaits discerning buyers and investors with the listing of 2347 East Valley Road, an exquisite Spanish Revival estate offering the best value in Montecito at just $979 per square foot. Nestled in the prestigious Montecito Union School District, this stunning 7,146-square-foot residence exemplifies timeless elegance, modern comfort, and extraordinary lifestyle potential.

“Living here feels like being on a permanent staycation,” says listing agent Lisa Sorrentino. “It’s a perfect balance of sophistication, privacy, and fun, ideal for families, entertainers, or investors looking for built-in equity.”

Built in 1990 and meticulously maintained, this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom masterpiece sits on nearly one flat acre, surrounded by mature palms and lush landscaping. The gated compound offers complete privacy while being just moments from Birnam Wood Golf Club, Valley Club of Montecito, Rosewood Miramar Resort, and the charming Upper Village.

From the moment guests enter through the hand-carved Italian double doors, the grandeur of the residence reveals itself through cathedral-beamed ceilings, graceful arched hallways, and an abundance of natural light. The thoughtfully designed interior features multiple living and dining areas, a chef’s kitchen equipped with porcelain countertops and a six-burner range, a media room, a library, and a Four Seasons–style primary suite, complete with a spa-inspired bath and an expansive walk-in closet.

The outdoor amenities are equally impressive, featuring a Baja-style resort pool with a waterslide and spa, multiple entertaining areas, a playground lawn, and a spacious motor court accommodating up to eight vehicles. Whether hosting intimate gatherings or large-scale fundraisers, this home was designed for both entertaining and everyday luxury.

“The property is ready for quick occupancy, and the owner will consider selling it furnished,” says Sorrentino. “It’s a rare opportunity for buyers seeking a seamless, turnkey Montecito experience in one of the area’s most desirable neighborhoods.”

