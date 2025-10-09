Hudson Valley Swim® COO Joan Gartner Named One Of 50 'Women Of Wonder' By Franchise Dictionary Magazine
“Joan’s leadership has elevated our operational standards, strengthened franchisee performance, and advanced our mission of water safety for families,” said Jeffrey Gartner, Co-Founder & CEO, Hudson Valley Swim. “This recognition reflects her dedication to our owners, our teams, and the communities we serve.”
As COO, Gartner oversees system-wide operations, franchisee coaching, and program quality across the Hudson Valley Swim network. She has led initiatives that streamline scheduling and class capacity, enhance customer experience and retention, and support franchise owners with data-driven frameworks designed to accelerate growth while maintaining the highest safety standards.
“We have been highlighting ‘50 Women of Wonder’ (WOW) since 2018 and this year’s winners are incredible,” says Alesia Visconti, the CEO of FranServe and the CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine (FDM). “I wrote the book The Pink Tsunami: Women’s Rise in Franchising to help women learn how they could enter this space and this year’s fran-tastic WOW winners are women at the very top! They don’t merely break the glass ceiling, they shatter it! We are thrilled to celebrate their success and showcase their contributions to helping change lives through franchise ownership. Congrats to these powerhouses!”
“I’m honored to be included among so many inspiring leaders,” said Joan Gartner, Chief Operating Officer, Hudson Valley Swim. “This recognition underscores the hard work of our franchise owners and teams. Together, we’re building healthy, sustainable businesses that help children gain life-saving skills and confidence in and around the water.”
About Hudson Valley Swim
Hudson Valley Swim® is a swim school brand dedicated to teaching children and families essential water safety and swimming skills through a structured, age-appropriate curriculum delivered by trained instructors. With a focus on exceptional service, safety, and community impact, Hudson Valley Swim partners with franchise owners to bring high-quality swim instruction to US markets. Learn more at .
About Franchise Dictionary Magazine
Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a national digital publication reaching nearly 450,000 readers. The magazine educates prospective franchisees and the franchising community through informative content, brand profiles, and thought-leadership features. Learn more at .
