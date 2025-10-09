Coral Vita's Braincoral Named One Of TIME's Best Inventions Of 2025

EINPresswire/ -- Coral Vita , the world’s largest coral reef restoration for-profit company dedicated to reviving threatened reefs, today announced that BrainCoral, its groundbreaking proprietary software and hardware platform for coral restoration, has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 . The honor recognizes BrainCoral as a transformative technology addressing one of the planet's most urgent environmental challenges.

TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions today, featuring 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

See the full list here: time/collections/best-inventions-2025/

“Fifty percent of coral reefs have already been lost, over ninety percent are on track to die by 2050. This is a catastrophic risk to the one billion people, quarter of all marine life, and trillions of dollars generated annually that rely on these ecosystems. As we wait for meaningful leadership to stop killing coral reefs, restoration efforts must scale to address this dire threat,” said Sam Teicher, co-founder and Chief Reef Officer, Coral Vita. “BrainCoral addresses a critical bottleneck in marine conservation. Where traditional coral farming, restoration, and monitoring rely on manual processes, paper-based tracking, and skilled marine biologists for nearly every task, BrainCoral solves for these massive inefficiencies at a time when billions of corals need to be grown and outplanted.”

BrainCoral is a dynamic comprehensive digital platform purpose-built for coral restoration, featuring:

- AI-powered monitoring through PhotoBooth technology that automates growth measurement using computer vision and machine learning, replacing months of manual analysis with daily automated reports

- Underwater GPS navigation enabling precise field operations and guiding divers with surgical precision

- Digital twin technology that tracks every coral's complete lifecycle—genetics, performance, treatments, and environmental history—while automatically generating necessary labor tasks

- Flexible data model creating unprecedented transparency and optimization opportunities across projects

The platform has delivered dramatic results, achieving 1000x speed improvements in data collection and 20x improvements in coral transport efficiency.

BrainCoral has already scaled Coral Vita's operations to produce over 100,000 corals while reducing unit costs. The technology now powers international expansion, including a partnership with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia for what will become the world's largest restoration facility, producing 400,000 corals annually by 2027.

The innovation adds to Coral Vita's growing list of accolades, including Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Entrepreneurs, United Nations Young Champions of the Earth, and co-founder recognition as Echoing Green and Summit Fellows.

Serving a global market of over 500 active coral restoration projects that need to scale 100-1000x to meet ecological demands, BrainCoral transforms coral restoration from artisanal craft to scalable science—enabling the industrial-scale systems needed to restore reefs at the pace required for them to survive and thrive in decades to come.

About Coral Vita

Coral Vita is a reef restoration solutions company that grows resilient corals at scale to restore threatened reefs. They utilize bleeding-edge coral restoration techniques with novel technology to grow corals in months instead of decades while boosting their resiliency against the warming oceans that threaten their survival, funding ecosystem-scale impact through a mission-based revenue model.

Founded by Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern, Coral Vita established the world’s first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in Freeport, Grand Bahama in 2019. The state-of-the-art facility also functions as an education center for local communities as well as an eco-tourism attraction. With operational impact in The Bahamas, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Saba, the company’s ultimate vision is to create a global network of large-scale coral farms in every nation with reefs. Their scalable model and in-house technology can make a significant ecological difference, with a single farm capable of growing millions of resilient corals for distribution around a region. Coral Vita’s innovative for-profit for-nature for-good model has won many awards and accolades, including Prince William’s inaugural Revive Our Oceans Earthshot Prize.

For more information and to adopt a coral, please visit coralvita and follow the progress on social @coralvitareefs.