Entries Open For Dubai Lynx 2026 With Refreshed Categories Luxury Lynx Award Launches

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Lynx, MENA's leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has today announced the 2026 Awards are open for submissions. This year sees changes to the Awards, with updates that reflect the evolving MENA creative landscape and celebrate work that drives real impact, inclusivity and innovation.

Following consultation with the industry, the Luxury Lynx Awards have been introduced to celebrate creative communications for luxury goods and experiences. This Award recognises branded communications and solutions that drive business performance and brand loyalty to set a new creative benchmark for Luxury in the region.

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Dubai Lynx commented:“We're excited to introduce the Luxury Lynx Award. The luxury sector is experiencing significant transformation and our research uncovered the need for a dedicated Award that elevates the discipline and reflects the unique challenges and opportunities within luxury communications. We look forward to seeing the work that will set the inaugural benchmark in the region.”

Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, added:“Dubai Lynx has always championed creativity that drives business results and cultural progress. The developments for 2026 ensure the Awards remain relevant to brands, agencies and creators who are pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.”

The 2026 Awards introduce several exciting updates, including an update to the Design Lynx with a new Transformative Design section to recognise design excellence that delivers measurable impact through innovation.

Glass: The Award for Change has evolved to spotlight work that creates long-term impact and more inclusive representation across a broader range of communities. And, to reflect the rise of the creator economy, the Social & Creator Lynx Award has undergone a refresh, with five new sub-categories and a new name to better recognise and celebrate the growing role creators play in shaping brand messages.

Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS added:“The integrity of the Dubai Lynx Awards lies in their ability to evolve in step with the industry. Each year, we adapt the Awards to ensure they reflect MENA's creative landscape, while recognising work that not only propels MENA forward but also competes on a global stage. At the heart of the Awards is a commitment to celebrate creativity that sets the benchmark locally and resonates internationally.”

Entries into Dubai Lynx are being accepted until 22 January 2026.

About Dubai Lynx:

Dubai Lynx is MENA's leading Awards for creative excellence and effectiveness, in the Middle East and North Africa. Presented by Ascential, organisers of Cannes Lions, together with their regional partners, Motivate Media Group, the Dubai Lynx, is held in association with the UAE Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and with the support of Dubai Media City (DMC). The Awards serve as the definitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in MENA.

About Motivate Media Group:

Motivate Media Group operates across the GCC and MENA region with a diverse portfolio of media interests comprising magazines, digital, social, video, exhibitions & events, cinema and books.

A leading publisher in the Gulf since 1979, its portfolio includes market-leading magazines, eight websites and over 300 book titles. Motivate's digital and video division is an established content provider for some of the region's largest companies and the Motivate events team expertly stage some of the GCC's major award ceremonies, festivals and activations.

With a staff of more than 200 experienced and dedicated professionals, Motivate is committed to providing editorial excellence, and a corporate mission to develop integrated communication channels that entertain, inform and enrich.

About LIONS:

LIONS is the global platform that champions creativity and marketing effectiveness for growth. We help businesses grow through creative marketing that matters.

We know that creativity can and should be applied across the full marketing mix. Creativity is an impactful business driver – and when it's integrated with a culture of effectiveness, it's a competitive advantage.

Backed by over 150 years of experience and evidence, Cannes Lions, WARC, Effie, Contagious and Acuity – provides the global marketing industry with the definitive benchmarks, intelligence,training and tailored advice needed to grow is part of Informa PLC Informa:

Informa PLC is a leading international B2B events, digital services and academic research group.

We champion specialists. Through hundreds of market-leading brands, we connect people with knowledge so they can learn more, know more and do more operate in over 30 countries and serve businesses and professionals working in over a dozen specialist markets.