Belpointe OZ Secures $204 Million Loan To Refinance Aster & Links In Sarasota, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OZ), a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, today announced that it has closed on a refinance transaction for approximately $204.14 million with an affiliate of Affinius Capital LLC (“Affinius Capital”), an integrated institutional real estate investment firm, for the Company's flagship Sarasota development, Aster & Links.

A portion of the transaction proceeds have been used to refinance existing debt and the remaining proceeds will support the continued lease-up and stabilization of Aster & Links, our newly completed, Class A, 424-unit multifamily property with more than 50,000 square feet of grocery-anchored retail. In addition, the refinance will save Belpointe OZ an estimated multiple millions of dollars per year, providing substantial ongoing financial benefit to the Company and its investors.

Aster & Links has already attracted strong leasing demand, with more than 50% of its residential units leased and its retail offering anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market®, alongside curated retail, spa, and restaurant offerings that complement the project's residential lifestyle.

Situated in the heart of downtown Sarasota, Aster & Links offers residents an elevated living experience with thoughtfully designed and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, many featuring powder rooms or dens perfect for entertaining. Two-level penthouses provide soaring ceilings, grand townhome-style layouts, and premium appliance packages, complemented by world-class amenities that rival high-end resorts and condos. Perfectly positioned just steps from Sarasota's vibrant arts, dining, and waterfront attractions, Aster & Links continues to attract discerning residents seeking a dynamic yet relaxed coastal lifestyle.

“The refinance of Aster & Links marks an important milestone for Belpointe OZ,” said Brandon Lacoff, Chief Executive Officer of Belpointe OZ.“This refinance, completed with a respected institutional partner in Affinius Capital, reflects both the quality of the asset and our ability to execute on developments that create long-term value for our investors and residents.”

Tal Bar-Or of Lantern Real Estate Advisors + Partners arranged the financing.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol“OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.

About Affinius Capital LLC

Affinius Capital® is an integrated institutional real estate investment firm focused on value-creation and income generation. With a 40-year track record and $63 billion in gross assets under management, Affinius has a diversified portfolio across North America and Europe providing both equity and credit to its trusted partners and on behalf of its institutional clients globally. For more information, visit .

About Aster & Links

Aster & Links is one of Sarasota's premier mixed-use luxury communities, offering sophisticated rental residences and vibrant retail in the heart of downtown Sarasota. With distinctive design, upscale amenities, and an unbeatable location, Aster & Links delivers an exceptional living experience infused with comfort, connection, and culture. Learn more at or by calling (888) 680-3897.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

