Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date September 30, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of September 30, 2025, short interest in 3,366 Nasdaq Global Marketsecurities totaled 14,078,324,727 shares compared with 14,035,983,054 shares in 3,341 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 15, 2025. The mid-September short interest represents 2.16 days compared with 2.49 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,675 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,220,349,947 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 30, 2025, compared with 3,110,176,592 shares in 1,673 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.08.

In summary, short interest in all 5,041 Nasdaq® securities totaled 17,298,674,674 shares at the September 30, 2025 settlement date, compared with 5,014 issues and 17,146,159,646 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.71 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.01 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

