Rezolute Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The Company granted options to purchase 125,000 shares, in the aggregate, of Rezolute common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $9.40, which was the closing price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees' continued service through the applicable vesting dates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in the Rezolute's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at the SEC's website at You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Rezolute Contacts:
Christen Baglaneas
...
508-272-6717
Carrie McKim
...
336-608-9706
