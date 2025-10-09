Itron To Announce Third Quarter Results On October 30, 2025
Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast which can be accessed, along with a supplemental presentation, through the company's website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations . Participants can pre-register at any time and should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software.
A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 6, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations .
About Itron
Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .
For additional information, contact:
Itron, Inc.
Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172
David Means
Director, Investor Relations
737-242-8448
