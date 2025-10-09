Exponent To Announce Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Results And Host Quarterly Conference Call On October 30, 2025
|Exponent, Inc. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
|Thursday, October 30, 2025
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|(844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672
Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 6, 2025 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 1587971#.
About Exponent
Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.
Exponent's consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent's offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent's consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.
Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, ..., or
