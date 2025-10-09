Airjoule Technologies Applauds 2025 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Winners For Foundational Work On Metal-Organic Frameworks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AirJoule Technologies is Leading the Commercial Deployment of MOF Technology for Extracting Pure Distilled Water from Air

RONAN, Mont., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the“Company”), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, congratulates Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi on their receipt of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal-organic frameworks ("MOFs"). This prestigious recognition underscores the transformative potential of MOF technology and validates the Company's mission to bring these groundbreaking materials to commercial scale.

Metal-organic frameworks are crystalline materials with nanoscale pores capable of capturing, storing, and releasing molecules with exceptional selectivity. Since their discovery, MOFs have shown vast potential across applications including water harvesting, carbon capture , gas storage, and chemical separations. Their ability to perform complex molecular tasks with precision places them at the center of next-generation sustainability technologies.

Despite their extraordinary promise, MOF technology has faced significant barriers to commercialization. The high manufacturing costs of MOF materials, combined with challenges in scaling production processes and integrating MOFs into practical systems, have limited their real-world deployment. For decades, MOF technology remained largely confined to research laboratories and small-scale applications.

AirJoule Technologies has addressed this commercialization challenge through strategic innovation and partnerships. Working closely with BASF, a global leader in chemical manufacturing, AirJoule Technologies has substantially reduced the production cost of promising MOF materials at scale, making the technology economically viable for widespread deployment. The Company's proprietary AirJouleTM platform combines these cost-effective MOFs with a dual vacuum chamber design to efficiently extract pure distilled water directly from the atmosphere and provide a sustainable solution to water scarcity challenges around the world.

"This Nobel Prize recognition is a well-deserved validation of MOF technology and opens the door to applications that will help solve some of the world's most pressing needs such as water security and energy-efficient air conditioning," said Dr. Pete McGrail, co-inventor of the AirJouleTM platform. "What makes this moment particularly significant is that we're no longer limited to laboratory demonstrations. By solving the cost and scalability challenges that have historically hindered MOF commercialization, we're now deploying this technology through the AirJouleTM platform in real-world applications that can positively impact millions of people.”

AirJoule Technologies is leading the commercialization of MOFs through its joint venture with GE Vernova, with the harvesting of water from air serving as the initial high-impact application. The Company's near-term target markets include industrial scale users of water, including data centers and manufacturing operations, along with the US military. AirJouleTM systems are currently operating in Texas and the United Arab Emirates, with additional deployments planned for Q4 2025 and early 2026.

"The recognition of MOF research by the Nobel Committee for Chemistry reflects the scientific community's confidence in this technology's future impact to the world," said Dr. David Moore, Executive Manager at the GE Vernova Advanced Research Center. "GE Vernova's collaboration with Professor Omar Yaghi as part of the DARPA AIR2WATER program was rooted in advancing his pioneering MOF research for atmospheric water extraction, and it was instrumental in spawning our joint venture with AirJoule Technologies. Today, through our joint venture with AirJoule Technologies, we are commercializing these breakthrough MOF materials at scale in practical, deployable systems that address real-world challenges in water scarcity and resource sustainability. This moment validates not only the fundamental science but also the commercial viability of MOF technology that we've worked together to achieve."

