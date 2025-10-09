California Water Service Group Schedules 2025 Third-Quarter Earnings Results Announcement And Conference Call
All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call. To attend, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and key in ID# 2071195, or you may access the live audio webcast at
Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025, through Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and key in ID# 2071195, or by accessing the webcast above. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer James P. Lynch, and Vice President Rates and Regulatory Affairs, Greg A. Milleman. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website.
About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWT.” Additional information is available online at .
Contact
James P. Lynch
408-367-8200 (analysts)
Shannon Dean
408-367-8243 (media)
