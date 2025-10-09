Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results
| Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 13 Weeks
Ended
|26 Weeks Ended
| August 31,
2025
| September 1,
2024
| June 1,
2025
| August 31,
2025
| September 1,
2024
|Sales
|$
|16,381
|$
|16,709
|$
|15,400
|$
|31,781
|$
|30,679
|Net Earnings before Special Items1
|$
|2,404
|$
|2,092
|$
|2,080
|$
|4,484
|$
|3,873
|Special Item, Net of Tax:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|(46
|)
|-
|-
|(1,098
|)
|Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
|-
|20
|-
|-
|284
|Net Earnings
|$
|2,404
|$
|2,066
|$
|2,080
|$
|4,484
|$
|3,059
|Basic Earnings per Share:
|Basic Earnings before Special Items1
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.19
|Special Item:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.05
|)
|Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Basic Earnings per Share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.15
|Diluted Earnings before Special Items1
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.19
|Special Item:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.05
|)
|Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.15
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|19,875
|20,216
|19,919
|19,897
|20,234
|Diluted
|19,986
|20,291
|19,968
|19,977
|20,331
|1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
| Condensed comparative balance sheets (in thousands) :
| August 31,
2025
| March 2,
2025
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Current Assets
|Cash and Marketable Securities
|$
|61,553
|$
|68,834
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|12,640
|12,903
|Inventories
|8,101
|7,213
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|1,012
|1,344
|Total Current Assets
|83,306
|90,294
|Fixed Assets, Net
|21,403
|21,650
|Operating Right-of-use Assets
|282
|308
|Other Assets
|11,457
|9,856
|Total Assets
|$
|116,448
|$
|122,108
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|3,324
|$
|2,513
|Accrued Liabilities
|1,250
|1,318
|Operating Lease Liability
|42
|40
|Income Taxes Payable
|125
|5,390
|Total Current Liabilities
|4,741
|9,261
|Long-term Operating Lease Liability
|296
|318
|Deferred Income Taxes
|5,541
|5,304
|Other Liabilities
|75
|71
|Total Liabilities
|10,653
|14,954
|Shareholders' Equity
|105,795
|107,154
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|116,448
|$
|122,108
|Additional information
|Equity per Share
|$
|5.31
|$
|5.36
| Condensed comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 13 Weeks
Ended
|26 Weeks Ended
| August 31,
2025
| September 1,
2024
| June 1,
2025
| August 31,
2025
| September 1,
2024
|Net Sales
|$
|16,381
|$
|16,709
|$
|15,400
|$
|31,781
|$
|30,679
|Cost of Sales
|11,265
|11,952
|10,682
|21,947
|21,823
|Gross Profit
|5,116
|4,757
|4,718
|9,834
|8,856
|% of net sales
|31.2
|%
|28.5
|%
|30.6
|%
|30.9
|%
|28.9
|%
|Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
|2,271
|2,140
|2,299
|4,570
|4,157
|% of net sales
|13.9
|%
|12.8
|%
|14.9
|%
|14.4
|%
|13.5
|%
|Earnings from Operations
|2,845
|2,617
|2,419
|5,264
|4,699
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|(46
|)
|-
|-
|(1,098
|)
|Interest and Other Income:
|390
|245
|355
|745
|584
|Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes
|3,235
|2,816
|2,774
|6,009
|4,185
|Income Tax Provision
|831
|750
|694
|1,525
|1,126
|Net Earnings
|$
|2,404
|$
|2,066
|$
|2,080
|$
|4,484
|$
|3,059
|% of net sales
|14.7
|%
|12.4
|%
|13.5
|%
|14.1
|%
|10.0
|%
| Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 13 Weeks
Ended
| 26 Weeks
Ended
| 26 Weeks
Ended
| August 31,
2025
| September 1,
2024
| June 1,
2025
| August 31,
2025
| September 1,
2024
|GAAP Net Earnings
|$
|2,404
|$
|2,066
|$
|2,080
|$
|4,484
|$
|3,059
|Adjustments:
|Income Tax Provision
|831
|750
|694
|1,525
|1,126
|Interest and Other Income
|(390
|)
|(245
|)
|(355
|)
|(745
|)
|(584
|)
|Depreciation
|455
|488
|456
|911
|927
|Stock Option Expense
|101
|101
|88
|189
|190
|Special Item:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|46
|-
|-
|1,098
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,401
|$
|3,206
|$
|2,963
|$
|6,364
|$
|5,816
Contact: Donna D'Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500
