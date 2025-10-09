Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uniti Group Inc. To Participate At The Deutsche Bank 33Rd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference


2025-10-09 04:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and President of Kinetic, John Harrobin, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 33rd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on October 14, 2025 in Austin, TX.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at .

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
...

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
...

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris
Associate Director, Media & External Communications
501-580-4759
...

Brandi Stafford
Vice President, Corporate Communications
501-351-0067
...


MENAFN09102025004107003653ID1110175710

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search