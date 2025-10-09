New York, USA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Myopia Treatment Devices Market Poised for Strong Growth at a CAGR of ~8% by 2032, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Eye Care Demand | DelveInsight

The myopia treatment devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of myopia and high myopia, advancements in vision correction technologies, rising awareness of early intervention and preventive care, and the growing product development efforts of leading market players.

DelveInsight's Myopia Treatment Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading myopia treatment devices companies' market shares, challenges, myopia treatment devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key myopia treatment devices companies in the market.

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Summary



The global myopia treatment devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 12 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 18 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global myopia treatment devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The leading companies working in the myopia treatment devices market include CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Essilor, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., LUCID KOREA LTD., Alcon Inc., HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, SynergEyes, SightGlass Vision, Inc., Ophtec BV, STAAR SURGICAL, Mark'ennovy, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Euclid Systems Corporation, NIDEK USA, Inc., Esahorus srl, Falco lenses AG, and others.

Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the myopia treatment devices market during the forecast period. In the product type segment of the myopia treatment devices market, the glasses category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Myopia Treatment Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Myopia

The global increase in myopia, particularly among children and young adults, is a major driver. Lifestyle changes, such as prolonged screen time, reduced outdoor activities, and increased near-work tasks, have contributed to higher rates of refractive errors, creating a greater demand for corrective and treatment devices.

Technological Advancements in Devices

Innovations in optical, pharmacological, and surgical devices, such as orthokeratology lenses, atropine eye drops, and advanced contact lenses, have improved the safety, efficacy, and convenience of myopia management. These technological improvements encourage adoption among both patients and eye care professionals.

Increasing Awareness of Eye Health

Public awareness campaigns and educational programs emphasizing the importance of early detection and management of myopia are boosting patient adoption of treatment devices. Parents and caregivers are increasingly seeking preventive measures to slow the progression of myopia in children.

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

Regions with robust healthcare systems, availability of eye care specialists, and accessibility to advanced ophthalmic equipment support the expansion of the myopia treatment devices market. This infrastructure facilitates better diagnosis, prescription, and monitoring of treatment devices.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Insurance coverage and reimbursement schemes for eye care devices in certain countries reduce the out-of-pocket burden on patients, making myopia treatment devices more affordable and increasing market penetration.

Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes

Urban populations often experience higher levels of myopia due to increased near-vision activities and reduced outdoor exposure. The growing urban demographic, particularly in Asia and North America, directly correlates with rising demand for corrective and preventive devices.

Regional Myopia Treatment Devices Market Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest portion of the myopia treatment devices market, accounting for 34%. The high prevalence of refractive errors, robust healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing technological innovations drive this growth. Additionally, strong public awareness of eye health and favorable reimbursement policies further support the adoption of advanced treatment solutions in the region.

Europe also plays a significant role in the expansion of the myopia treatment devices market. The region benefits from a well-developed healthcare system, widespread awareness of eye care, and rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies. A comprehensive network of ophthalmic clinics offers a broad spectrum of treatments, ranging from conventional eyeglasses and contact lenses to laser-based procedures and innovative myopia control products.

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a significant growth market for myopia treatment devices, driven by the increasing incidence of myopia, particularly among children and young adults in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Contributing factors include prolonged screen exposure, intense educational pressures, and limited outdoor activities, resulting in a large population in need of both corrective and preventive interventions.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Myopia Treatment Devices Market



In August 2025, CooperVision gained approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for the manufacture and sale of its MiSight 1-day contact lenses, making it the first soft lens in the country authorized for use by children to correct myopia and control its progression.

In June 2025, France became the first country in the EU to offer reimbursement for HOYA MiYOSMART spectacle lenses for myopia management. Children aged 5 to 16 with high and/or rapidly progressive myopia are now eligible to receive MiYOSMART lenses on a reimbursement basis.

In March 2025, Bausch + Lomb Corporation announced the U.S. launch of Arise, a lens-fitting system utilizing cloud-based technology to streamline orthokeratology lens design. Arise synced with topographers to create precise lens designs in seconds and included the first FDA-approved ortho-K lenses with toric peripheral curves to treat myopia overnight. In January 2025, ZEISS Medical Technology announced that the MEL 90 had received FDA approval, granting excimer laser technology simultaneous approval for all three major indications: myopia, hyperopia, and mixed astigmatism.

What are Myopia Treatment Devices?

Myopia treatment devices have emerged as practical solutions to slow the progression of nearsightedness and reduce dependence on corrective eyewear. One of the most widely adopted options is orthokeratology (Ortho-K) lenses, which are specially designed rigid contact lenses worn overnight to temporarily reshape the cornea, allowing for clear vision during the day without the need for glasses or lenses. Additionally, specialized soft contact lenses, such as dual-focus or multifocal designs, have been developed to control myopia progression in children by reducing peripheral hyperopic defocus. These devices not only improve visual clarity but also target the underlying mechanisms that drive the elongation of the eyeball, which is a key factor in the progression of myopia.