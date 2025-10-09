Evidium Launches Predictive Clinical Disease State, Care And Cost Modeling Solution At Self Insurance Institute Of America National Conference
“Healthcare runs on knowledge,” says Carl Bate, founder and CEO, Evidium.“But until now, much of that knowledge has been locked in text, statistics and silos. We're solving this challenge by making medical knowledge computational, enabling healthcare leaders to see opportunities for improvement more clearly, reason more precisely and share timely insights.”
Built at the patient level, Evidium's platform bridges clinical knowledge and actuarial practice to bring greater financial clarity. Imbued with individualized foresight that augments current actuarial models, this transparent and traceable solution distills evidence-based medical and practical clinical knowledge into a single, clean source of reference – normalized, shareable and ready to drive more precise predictions.
“Evidium's insights highlight the member's care journey and the probable path they will take going forward, empowering stakeholders to bring their own knowledge to coverage discussions,” continues Bate.“Member, cohort and plan views roll-up member predictions into financial impact, creating the transparent, actionable and traceable integration of medical guidelines and plan data. Through our technology, the solution showcases the power of modeling clinical guidelines to ground healthcare risk stratification and management.”
To learn more about Evidium or to schedule a meeting during SIIA, please contact Rajiv Sood at ... .
About Evidium
Our mission is making medical knowledge computational. Evidium's insurance solutions deliver enhanced insights for better healthcare predictions, providing a predictive clinical disease state, care and cost modeling solution that improves risk stratification for greater precision in stop-loss rating and underwriting, resulting in better overall healthcare risk management. Visit
Media:
Brittany Tedesco
CPR Marketing
...
201-641-1911x14
