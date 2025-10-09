MAREX REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Marex Group Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding Ongoing Investigation On Behalf Of Marex Stockholders

If you purchased or stock in Marex and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marex Group PLC (“Marex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:MRX) on behalf of Marex stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Marex has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report entitled "Marex Group plc: A Financial House of Cards." In announcing the report, NINGI Research stated that, in its opinion, "Marex has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure. We have uncovered evidence suggesting Marex is a financial house of cards, with a balance sheet riddled with holes and financials that we believe are unreliable."

On this news, Marex's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 6.19%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Marex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



