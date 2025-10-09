Soul Street Ventures Announces First Portfolio Exit With Acquisition Of Sirvatus By Carta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone Deal Underscores Soul Street's Mission to Back Purpose-Driven Founders and Deliver Meaningful Outcomes for its Portfolio

HOUSTON and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soul Street Ventures , which prioritizes founders over spreadsheets, today announced its first portfolio exit with the acquisition of Sirvatus by Carta , the leading equity management platform for startups, investors, and employees. The deal marks a significant milestone for Soul Street Ventures, reaffirming its dedication to helping early-stage founders grow impactful businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, Sirvatus is a modern loan operations platform designed specifically for private credit. Focused on managing complex deal structures, Sirvatus offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for controlling private credit operations. The company has earned a strong reputation as a reliable partner for businesses seeking modern, scalable solutions to long-standing private credit issues.

“This is a milestone moment for Soul Street Ventures as our very first exit. Sirvatus exemplifies the type of founder-led, purpose-driven company we aim to partner with; innovators solving real-world problems with scalable, technology-based solutions. We are proud to have supported their journey and look forward to seeing their platform grow even more under Carta's leadership,” said Scott Adams, Co-Founder of Soul Street Ventures.

“Soul Street Ventures has been the definition of a founder-friendly investor. From day one, they backed our vision, trusted our instincts, and gave us the space to build Sirvatus our way while jumping into the business building grind whenever we needed. Their partnership was instrumental in helping us move fast, stay focused, and ultimately reach this milestone with Carta,” said Trevor Cook, CFA, Co-Founder & CEO of Sirvatus.

The acquisition represents a significant step forward for Sirvatus, as it integrates with Carta's extensive ecosystem, enabling the combined organization to provide even wider solutions for growing companies worldwide.

About Soul Street Ventures

Founded in 2023, Soul Street Ventures is the venture capital arm of Soul Street Asset Management, focusing on early-stage investments in B2B technology, SaaS, and FinTech. The firm partners with founders building impactful, purpose-driven solutions. Guided by the motto“Scale with Soul,” Soul Street Ventures offers more than just capital; it provides strategic support and hands-on guidance from a team of experienced entrepreneurs. Soul Street Ventures is dedicated to supporting startups in their growth, innovation, and creation of lasting impact. Soul Street Asset Management is led by co-founders Prasanth Chilukuri and Scott Adams.

