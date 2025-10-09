Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Suffer Worst Day Ever Amid Q325 Results Revealing Problems With Major Foundry Customer -- Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNPS Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 10, 2025, investors in Synopsys, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SNPS ) saw the price of their shares crater over $216 (-36%) after the company reported its Q3 2025 financial results and revealed significant problems with a major foundry customer.

The development has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Synopsys may have misled investors about its customer risks and growth prospects.

The firm urges investors in Synopsys who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

In the past Synopsys has assured investors that, while its largest customer (Intel) had reduced its R&D spend,“it does not impact generally the EDA software[]” and downplayed risks based on its“committed, non-cancellable” agreements with Intel involving a mix of EDA software, IP, and hardware.

The company's assurances may have come into question on September 9, 2025, when Synopsys reported its Q3 2025 financial results and shockingly guided for Q4 2025 GAAP EPS of negative $0.27 to negative $0.16.

During the earnings call, management revealed the company's underperformance in its IP business and said it was significantly due to“challenges at a major foundry customer” that is“also having a sizeable impact on the year[.]”

This news drove the price of Synopsys shares down 36% the next day, its worst-ever single-day percentage decline since going public in 1992.

“We're investigating whether Synopsys may have misled investors about risks posed by its high concentration with a single customer,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

