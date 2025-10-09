Final Collection Of Luxury Townhomes Opens In Rivington By Toll Brothers 55+ Active-Adult Community In Danbury, Connecticut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of the final collection of luxury townhomes in its Rivington by Toll Brothers 55+ active-adult community in Danbury, Connecticut. The Meadows Collection within this vibrant community in Fairfield County will offer 64 townhomes in a beautiful natural setting with access to resort-style amenities. The Sales Center is now open at 5 Reserve Road in Danbury.

Located just along the New York-Connecticut border, Rivington by Toll Brothers - The Meadows Collection provides home buyers a final opportunity to purchase a new luxury townhome in the amenity-rich Rivington master plan. Modern home designs will feature first-floor primary bedroom suites, up to four bedrooms, offices, open-concept floor plans, and finished basements. The community also features an array of award-winning amenities, including a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, multiple pools, walking trails, sport courts for bocce, basketball, pickleball and tennis, billiards and card rooms, a fitness center with massage therapy, sauna, and yoga rooms, and a theater. Townhomes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“This final collection of townhomes in Rivington by Toll Brothers offers residents the opportunity to experience modern home designs and spectacular amenities in an ideal location,” said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut.“Residents will also enjoy easy, low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided by the homeowners' association, allowing more time to enjoy everything this sought-after master plan has to offer.”

Residents of Rivington by Toll Brothers - The Meadows Collection will also enjoy convenient access to major commuting routes as well as a variety of shopping and dining opportunities nearby.

For more information on Rivington by Toll Brothers - The Meadows Collection, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 999-8655 or visit .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

