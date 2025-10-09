Infinite Sky AI Announces Formation Of Sports Advisory Board Featuring Former MLB Stars Rich Hill, Mark Melancon, And Jason Castro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Sky AI, a leader in sports performance analytics using Computer Vision, Machine Learning AI, and Physics Simulation, today announced the launch of its Sports Advisory Board with the addition of three distinguished former Major League Baseball players: Rich Hill, Mark Melancon, and Jason Castro.

Rich Hill is a 20-year MLB veteran pitcher. Mark Melancon is a four-time MLB All-Star and former National League saves leader. Jason Castro is a former MLB catcher and 2013 All-Star.

These accomplished athletes bring decades of on-field experience and insight to support the development and evolution of Infinite Sky AI's products, including its groundbreaking Command Tracker. The Command Tracker measures a pitcher's intended target versus actual pitch location, producing a Command Index Score that correlates strongly with performance metrics such as FIP, WHIP, and WAR.

“Rich, Mark, and Jason bring an incredible combination of baseball knowledge, go-to-market insights, and character,” said Ken Lazarus, CEO of Infinite Sky AI.“They are not only outstanding former players but also fantastic partners in shaping the future of our company. We're thrilled to have them on our team.”

Infinite Sky AI is already collaborating with multiple MLB clubs to enhance their evaluation of command and performance. The company is also working with NCAA programs, providing advanced pitch tracking and analytics in stadiums where no ball-tracking hardware exists.

“Their input has been critical in refining and validating products like Command Tracker so they directly address the needs of athletes, coaches, and teams at every level,” said Bryan Goelz, VP of Business Development at Infinite Sky AI.“Having their perspectives ensures our tools are both innovative and providing actionable insights.”

Infinite Sky AI's Sports Advisory Board will continue to expand with experts from across the sports and technology landscape, helping to ensure the company's products remain at the forefront of performance analysis and injury prevention.

Infinite Sky AI is a cutting-edge sports analytics platform that transforms athlete video into actionable data, delivering game-changing analysis and predictive models for the multi-billion-dollar sports analytics market. The company's SaaS platform leverages advanced computer vision, physics simulation, and machine learning AI to analyze and enhance athletic performance. Its key differentiator is the integration of physics into AI models, enabling the conversion of any video, whether from game film or broadcasts, into precise three-dimensional (3D) motions and forces of athletes and objects.

By unlocking the vast quantities of data embedded in sports video, Infinite Sky AI provides breakthrough insights for scouting, game management, performance improvement, and injury prevention. Current products used by NCAA and MLB teams include Ball Flight and Pitcher Command Tracking, Virtual Force Plates, and Advanced Biomechanics.

