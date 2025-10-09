ECDMA Appoints Alex Mihai Chiru Senior Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, WY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA) announces the admission of Alex Mihai Chiru, CEO of Vandor Group , to the Senior Member tier of the Association and his immediate appointment to the jury of the Armenia Digital Awards, the flagship national program organized by ECDMA. The decision underscores both the Association's standards for professional excellence and its commitment to elevating practitioners who have demonstrably advanced marketplace growth, brand building, and operational rigor. Senior Membership is the Association's highest tier. It is reserved for professionals whose accomplishments meet an exacting threshold of leadership, innovation, and durable impact on the discipline. ECDMA now brings together more than nine hundred members across geographies and sectors, and fewer than five percent have earned the Senior designation. Chiru's elevation is a signal to the industry that the standards embedded in the Association's Charter remain not only intact but increasingly important as the field races forward under the twin pressures of algorithmic change and rising customer expectations.









Chiru joins ECDMA with a decade of work at the intersection of creative systems, catalog integrity, and performance advertising, particularly in the context of Amazon and allied marketplaces. He has built and scaled brands across consumer goods, automotive, supplements, beauty, and home categories by focusing on the fundamentals that separate short-lived results from sustainable growth: clean catalog architecture that maps to marketplace logic and customer intent, conversion-oriented creative that respects both brand narrative and platform constraints, and disciplined advertising that treats efficiency and learning as two sides of the same operating model. This approach has been forged in the volatile realities of global distribution, compliance changes, and competitive pressure, and it has yielded a body of experience that aligns with ECDMA's purpose of recognizing work that can be examined, replicated, and taught.

From the outset, the Association's leadership viewed Chiru through the lens of what Senior Membership is meant to represent. ECDMA President Eugene Mischenko noted that the highest tier is not a reward for isolated wins or a coronation for personal branding, but an acknowledgment that a professional's methods elevate the craft for others. He emphasized that the Senior designation carries an implicit commitment to the health of the broader ecosystem-an agreement to uphold standards, to share working logic with peers, and to champion practices that protect brand equity while delivering commercial outcomes. Mischenko welcomed Chiru on those terms, citing the Vandor Group CEO's readiness to contribute to the Association's recognition programs and to help codify patterns that practitioners can apply under real constraints.

The announcement coincides with an important development in ECDMA's awards platform. Chiru has already joined the jury of the Armenia Digital Awards, a program organized by ECDMA to celebrate and codify excellence in marketing and e-commerce across Armenia's fast-evolving digital economy. His participation expands a jury bench composed of operators and leaders whose accountability to outcomes keeps the bar high and the signal clear. The Armenia Digital Awards are widely referenced by in-market practitioners because the program recognizes verifiable performance and decision quality rather than fashionable narratives. In that context, Chiru's background in complex catalog repair, AI-assisted optimization with human oversight, and creative systems that move conversion without compromising brand is directly relevant to the categories and evaluation criteria that matter most to real operators.

The Association is also preparing to launch the new season of the ECDMA Global Awards , which has established itself as the best marketing and e-commerce awards program by virtue of its jury: outstanding professionals who set standards and define who is the best, not because they say so, but because they have built answers under pressure and can tell the story of how those answers were constructed. ECDMA's awards platform is designed to reward work that holds up under scrutiny and to document the reasoning behind excellence so that it can be learned and scaled. The Global Awards convene cross-functional judgment-brand stewardship, performance science, creative direction, data integrity, product truth-into a single evaluation lens, which is why the program has become a benchmark for teams seeking recognition that actually translates into market credibility. The Association expects Alex Mihai Chiru to be an active presence in the new season, either by contributing to the jury roster or by entering work that demonstrates the principles he advocates in practice. In both roles, he will be engaging with a program that treats awards not as an end in themselves, but as a mechanism for reinforcing standards that make practitioners-and the companies they serve-more effective.

For Chiru, joining ECDMA is both a recognition and a responsibility. He described the Senior Member status as a mandate to keep building methods that others can use and a commitment to contribute to the programs that shape professional incentives. He characterized his own methodology as a union of creative clarity, catalog hygiene, and performance rigor, where every decision-from the way attributes are structured to the way images are sequenced to the way bids are managed-is tied to a coherent view of customer intent and brand promise. He argued that speed without standards is expensive theater, while standards without speed are a luxury most businesses cannot afford; the task is to design systems that convert learning into leverage, protect brand trust, and keep commercial math on the side of the operator. The awards platform, in his view, is a powerful tool because it rewards that combination of thinking and doing.

ECDMA's leadership emphasized that the Association's growth beyond nine hundred members has made the Senior tier even more significant. As membership broadens, the highest designation must remain rare enough to signal something clear to clients, employers, and peers: this individual has been tested against a demanding threshold and has produced results that improve how the field works. That clarity is why the Senior share remains under five percent and why the Association's awards programs are anchored by jurors who are known for building outcomes, not just talking about them. The Armenia Digital Awards and the ECDMA Global Awards are where those standards are made visible to the market. A trophy is a symbol; the criteria and the judgment behind it are the substance. ECDMA invests in the latter because the industry needs shared definitions of excellence that survive policy changes, new tools, and shifting channels.

The timing of Chiru's appointment is also meaningful because of the questions dominating executive agendas. Teams are being asked to generate more content across more surfaces with tighter budgets; marketplaces are tightening compliance even as they expand ad products; and AI is accelerating production while raising the cost of mistakes. In this environment, the difference between outcomes that compound and outcomes that evaporate is often the difference between a catalog that is designed, governed, and measured as a system and a catalog that is treated as a patchwork of assets. It is also the difference between creative that is fantasy and creative that is rooted in product truth and customer reality. ECDMA's awards programs-and the jurors who define them-privilege the latter, which is why they have become an external compass for teams navigating complexity. Chiru's expertise sits precisely in these fault lines, and his participation strengthens the Association's capacity to keep the compass trustworthy.

Mischenko underscored that the Global Awards' reputation as the best program in marketing and e-commerce stems from the quality of its jury and the discipline of its evaluation, not from the size of its stage. The program's jurors are operators, P&L owners, creative leaders, data scientists, product managers, and brand stewards who know the difference between noise and signal. They interrogate claims, insist on consistency between narrative and numbers, and reward work that shows its math. The result is recognition that endures and a set of exemplars that can be used by the market as teaching cases. By inviting Senior Members like Chiru to serve as jurors or to put their own work forward, the program keeps renewing its connection to the evolving frontier of practice.

For the Armenia Digital Awards, Chiru's arrival on the jury offers immediate benefits. The Armenian market has become a laboratory for digital commerce innovation, with fast-scaling companies and ambitious teams operating in a competitive regional context. The program's categories-from brand launch excellence to marketplace performance to retail media effectiveness-are built to surface work that is replicable and that stands up to international comparison. Jurors with hands-on experience in global marketplaces bring a valuable perspective to these evaluations. They understand how to distinguish lift driven by structural catalog improvements from lift driven by transient traffic spikes; how to separate creative that persuades from creative that simply entertains; and how to judge the sustainability of results across policy updates and seasonal cycles. These are the questions that define professional credibility, and they are exactly the questions an ECDMA jury is built to ask.

Chiru's Senior status also has a signaling effect for practitioners who aspire to join the Association's top tier. It illustrates the profile ECDMA looks for: a leader whose outcomes are consistent across contexts, whose methods can be articulated, and whose work protects the long-term value of brands while succeeding in the short term. It also signals the type of contribution the Association values: participation in recognition programs that set a public standard, investment in the discipline's shared vocabulary, and a willingness to stand behind judgments that influence how the market allocates attention and trust. The Global Awards season ahead will provide multiple points of contact between that profile and the industry, as entrants structure their submissions around evidence and jurors-Chiru among them, whether as judge or as entrant-apply criteria that reward the right kinds of excellence.

In welcoming Alex Mihai Chiru as a Senior Member and announcing his service on the Armenia Digital Awards jury, ECDMA is reinforcing a simple message to the market: standards matter. Titles only earn their keep when they are backed by work, and awards only serve the profession when they teach the industry what good looks like. The Association's growth in membership and the rarity of its highest tier reflect a healthy balance between inclusivity and rigor. The awards programs, powered by jurors who have built their reputations in the open, convert that rigor into public recognition that changes behavior for the better. Chiru's admission and immediate engagement with the jury bench fit that system. He arrives with an operating philosophy suited to the problems teams are solving right now, and he steps into programs designed to make that philosophy visible and useful to others.

As the ECDMA Global Awards prepare for their new season, the Association invites companies and practitioners to approach recognition with the seriousness it deserves. Submissions that win in this program are those that demonstrate coherence between strategy, craft, and outcome, that treat AI as an instrument rather than a crutch, that respect product truth and customer intelligence, and that hold themselves accountable to profitability as well as growth. The jury will be looking for this coherence and for the discipline that makes it durable. With Senior Members like Alex Mihai Chiru contributing to the standard, the program will continue to define what excellence looks like in marketing and e-commerce and to reward the people and teams who deliver it.

