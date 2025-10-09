Academy Award-Winning Actress Helen Hunt To Headline Methodist Healthcare Foundation Luncheon
Hunt, best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in As Good As It Gets, has also earned several Golden Globe and Emmy Awards for her role in the 1990s NBC hit sitcom Mad About You. Her career includes critically acclaimed roles in fan favorites such as Twister and Cast Away, among others.
Off screen, Hunt is a champion of women's health and a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness and prevention. She has long encouraged access to early detection methods, supported research efforts, and highlighted the importance of compassion in care.
“We are honored to welcome Helen Hunt to this year's Luncheon,” said Methodist Healthcare Foundation Interim Vice President Leanne McQuown.“Her voice as a celebrated actress and committed advocate for women's health will inspire our community and further our mission to improve care and provide hope for patients and families.”
Each year, the event raises critical funds that support Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's commitment to patient-centered care, groundbreaking research, and community programs that expand access to health services across the Mid-South.
WMC Action News 5 anchor Joy Redmond will emcee the 2025 Luncheon. Tickets are available here .
The Methodist Healthcare Foundation Luncheon has a tradition of welcoming nationally recognized speakers and entertainers, including Dennis Quaid, Taye Diggs, Jim Gaffigan, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Leslie Odom, Jr., Andie MacDowell, Octavia Spencer, Rob Lowe, Sally Field, Laura Linney, Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton.
