ASUS Brings AI-Powered Expertcenter P600 Aio Business PC To Canada
|Name
|ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA)
|ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA)
|Model Name
|PM640KA-P7161TB3-CB
|PM640KA-P5161TB3-CB
|Color
|White
|White
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTMAI 5 330 processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs
|AMD RyzenTMAI 7 350 processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD RadeonTM840M graphics
| AMD RadeonTM860M graphics
|Memory
| 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
2 x SO-DIMM, up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz
| 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
2 x SO-DIMM, up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz
|Display
|FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, Anti-glare display, sRGB: 100%
|FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, Anti-glare display, sRGB: 100%
|Webcam
|5M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|5M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|Storage
|1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
|1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Audio
| Built-in array microphone
Built-in speakers (5W x 2 internal 6015 stereo speakers)
| Built-in array microphone
Built-in speakers (5W x 2 internal 6015 stereo speakers)
|Side I/O Ports
| 1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A
| 1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A
|Rear I/O Ports
| 1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI in 1.4
1x HDMI out 2.1b
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
| 1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI in 1.4
1x HDMI out 2.1b
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|AC Adapter
|ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|Dimension
|54.1 x 41.6 x 1.7 ~ 21.0 cm (21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27")
|54.1 x 41.6 x 1.7 ~ 21.0 cm (21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27")
|Security
| BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Kensington Security SlotTM (7x 3mm)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
| BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Kensington Security SlotTM (7x 3mm)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
|Weight
|06.90 kg (15.21 lbs)
|06.90 kg (15.21 lbs)
|In the Box
| Wireless sandstone white keyboard
Wireless optical mouse
Height-adjustable stand VESA compatible
| Wireless sandstone white keyboard
Wireless optical mouse
Height-adjustable stand VESA compatible
|Security
| Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) |Kensington lock slot
HDD user password protection|1 year McAfee+ Premium membership
| Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) |Kensington lock slot
HDD user password protection|1 year McAfee+ Premium membership
|Software
|ASUS AI ExpertMeet|ASUS Control Center|MyASUS|AI Noise Cancellation
|ASUS AI ExpertMeet|ASUS Control Center|MyASUS|AI Noise Cancellation
|Energy Efficiency Compliance
|EPEAT Gold|Energy star 8.0|REACH|RoHS
|EPEAT Gold|Energy star 8.0|REACH|RoHS
NOTES TO EDITORS
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
1 ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO is a 24-inch-class AiO. The actual screen size measures 23.8 inches across the diagonal. The 27-inch model isn't currently planned in Canada, availability might vary by markets.
2 2 x M.2 SSD, up to 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD
3 For the full AI feature experience, 12GB of memory is required.
4 VESA mount support is optional and available only on models equipped with a height-adjustable stand (HAS).
5 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
