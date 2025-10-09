ASUS Brings AI-Powered Expertcenter P600 Aio Business PC To Canada

KEY POINTS



Class-leading AI performance: First ASUS AiO Copilot+ PC, with up to AMD RyzenTM AI 7 with 50 NPU TOPS, 64GB DDR5 memory and 2TB SSD

Everyday business intelligence: ASUS AI ExpertMeet with transcription, translation, noise cancelation and AI camera

Immersive design: 24" FHD display with 93% screen-to-body ratio, TÜV certification, retractable camera and height-adjustable stand Secure and sustainable: ExpertGuardian security, MIL-STD 810H durability, Digital Product Passport and ASUS Carbon Partner Services







TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced ExpertCenter P600 AiO , the first ASUS all-in-one Copilot+ PC , designed to deliver next-generation AI performance for business. Powered by up to an AMD RyzenTM AI 7 processor with up to 50 NPU TOPS, this 24-inch or 27-inch-class1 AiO combines immersive visuals, AI-enhanced collaboration and enterprise-grade security in a sleek and versatile design.

With its edge-to-edge display, adjustable stand and built-in security features, ExpertCenter P600 All-In-One computer is engineered for the evolving needs of modern offices, retail counters and educational environments - empowering employees to work faster, collaborate smarter and stay more secure.

Class-leading AI performance to power work evolution

ExpertCenter P600 AiO integrates up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor with dedicated NPU acceleration delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. Combined with 16GB DDR memory (supports up to 64GB) and dual storage with 1TB SDD (supports up to 2TB SSD2), it provides the speed and capacity required for modern business and AI-driven workloads.

This next-generation performance ensures smooth multitasking, real-time content creation and intelligent workflow automation - making ExpertCenter P600 AiO a true productivity engine. AI workloads are processed more efficiently, data is handled faster, and businesses benefit from ample storage for large files and applications.

ExpertCenter P600 AiO also packs the latest WiFi 7 connectivity, enabling users to enjoy ultrafast, reliable access to cloud services and collaboration platforms, for seamless and uninterrupted work.

Everyday business intelligence

ExpertCenter P600 All-In-One PC is the first ASUS all-in-one Copilot+ PC , putting next-generation AI productivity into a versatile, powerful and aesthetically-delighting desktop form.

It integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an intelligent conferencing assistant that elevates collaboration with real-time transcription and automatic summaries. The AI Meeting Minutes feature captures and organizes every discussion, while AI Translated Subtitles provide instant multilingual support to keep global teams connected without barriers.3 The built-in Watermark feature adds an extra layer of professionalism and protection to shared content.

To further enhance communication, ExpertCenter P600 AiO benefits from AI noise-canceling technology that filters out background distractions - so voices remain clear and professional. It also has a built-in AI camera that automatically adjusts lighting and framing to keep users looking their best in any call.

Together, these AI-powered tools simplify hybrid work, boost meeting productivity and enable seamless communication across global teams.

Immersive design

ExpertCenter P600 AiO features a sleek edge-to-edge design that maximizes screen space with a 93% screen-to-body ratio, and its expansive 24-inch-class FHD panel delivers vibrant, true-to-life visuals with 178° wide viewing angles and 99% sRGB color accuracy, while the optional touchscreen enables intuitive interaction and smooth navigation. The anti-glare display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions, helping to reduce eye strain during extended use. A retractable camera with a simple push-and-pull mechanism ensures complete privacy control by letting users hide it entirely when not in use.

For comfort and flexibility, the optional height-adjustable stand allows easy tilt, swivel, and height adjustments and even supports portrait and landscape modes to make multitasking and video calls more natural, while VESA compatibility4 enables wall or arm mounting to fit any workspace.

Business-grade security and durability

ExpertCenter P600 AiO is engineered with ASUS ExpertGuardian, a comprehensive security suite that safeguards critical data, from hardware through to firmware and software. It features a NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS with five years of update support, integrated biometric login with FIDO authentication, and TPM 2.0.

A Kensington lock slot provides physical device protection in high-risk environments, while ASUS Adaptive Lock uses an infrared camera to recognize when the user is present, logging them in automatically and locking the system the moment they step away. Privacy is further strengthened with a retractable camera that can be fully concealed when not in use, giving users complete control over their visibility.

Built to last, ExpertCenter P600 AiO is tested to the rigorous U.S. MIL-STD 810H military standard and withstands the shocks and stresses of everyday business, ensuring uninterrupted reliability and peace of mind in any workspace.

Sustainable innovation

ExpertCenter P600 AiO is designed for a more sustainable future, with ASUS Carbon Partner Services helping organizations reduce and offset their product's carbon footprint through verified, high-quality credits; and the ASUS Digital Product Passport (DPP) providing transparent and traceable lifecycle data that supports responsible IT decisions. Built for durability and long-term reliability, ExpertCenter P600 AiO extends its usable life to reduce waste, while ASUS broader ESG programs - from responsible sourcing to circular economy initiatives - ensure every device contributes to environmental progress without compromising performance, security or productivity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA) is expected to be available in Canada in Q1 2026, available in two different configurations. For detailed specifications, please find the table below.

It's 27-inch variant isn't currently planned in Canada, availability might vary by markets.

Please visit or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 5