ASUS Brings AI-Powered Expertcenter P700 Business Desktops To Canada
|Name
|ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK)
|ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK)
|Model Name
|PM700MKC-P5161T3-CB
|PM700MKC-P7161T3-CB
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTMAI 5 330 processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs
|AMD RyzenTMAI 7 350 processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs
|Discrete Graphics
|NVIDIA®RTXTMA400 4GB GDDR6:4x mini-DP
|NVIDIA®RTXTMA400 4GB GDDR6:4x mini-DP
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD RadeonTM820M graphics
| AMD RadeonTM860M graphics
|Memory
| 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
2 x SO-DIMM Slot, Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz up to 64GB
| 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
2 x SO-DIMM Slot, Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz up to 64GB
|Expansion Slot
| 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16
1 x M.2 (supports WiFi) PCIe
| 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16
1 x M.2 (supports WiFi) PCIe
|Serial ATA
|2 x Serial ATA 6.0Gb/s
|2 x Serial ATA 6.0Gb/s
|Storage
|1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
|1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
|Drive Bays
|1 x 3.5" HDD empty slot, up to 2 TB 7200rpm (tool-free design)
|1 x 3.5" HDD empty slot, up to 2 TB 7200rpm (tool-free design)
|Optical Drive
|Without ODD (optional)|with swappable bezel
|Without ODD (optional)|with swappable bezel
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth®5.4 Wireless Card
|Wi-Fi (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth®5.4 Wireless Card
|Audio
| 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio
ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Technology
Dirac Audio
Realtek ALC897-VA2-CG
| 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio
ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Technology
Dirac Audio
Realtek ALC897-VA2-CG
|Front I/O Ports
| 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
| 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Rear I/O Ports
| 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 2.1b
1x DisplayPort 1.4
1x Kensington lock
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
| 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 2.1b
1x DisplayPort 1.4
1x Kensington lock
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Power Supply
|330W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Platinum)
|330W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Platinum)
|Dimension
|15.50 x 29.60 x 34.70 cm (6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66")
|15.50 x 29.60 x 34.70 cm (6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66")
|Security
| Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)
Microsoft Security Level 3
| Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)
Microsoft Security Level 3
|Weight
|06.00 kg (13.23 lbs)
|06.00 kg (13.23 lbs)
|In the Box
|Power cord|Warranty card|Quick start guide|Wireless keyboard and mouse
|Power cord|Warranty card|Quick start guide|Wireless keyboard and mouse
|Security
| Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) |Kensington lock slot
HDD user password protection|1 year McAfee+ Premium membership
| Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) |Kensington lock slot
HDD user password protection|1 year McAfee+ Premium membership
|Software
|ASUS AI ExpertMeet|ASUS Control Center|MyASUS|AI Noise Cancellation
|ASUS AI ExpertMeet|ASUS Control Center|MyASUS|AI Noise Cancellation
|Energy Efficiency Compliance
|Energy Star|EPEAT Sliver
|Energy Star|EPEAT Sliver
|Model
|ASUS ExpertCenter P700 SFF (PM700SK)
|Model Name
|Global specifications available below, not currently planned in Canada
|Operating System
| Without OS|Pure OS
Windows 11 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
|Processor
| AMD RyzenTMAI 7 350 processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs
AMD RyzenTMAI 5 330 processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs
|Discrete Graphics
|NVIDIA®RTX A400 4GB GDDR6: 4 x mini-DP
|Integrated Graphics
| AMD RadeonTM860M graphics (AMD RyzenTMAI 7 350 CPU model)
AMD RadeonTM820M graphics (AMD RyzenTMAI 5 330 CPU model)
|Memory
|2 x SO-DIMM Slot, Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz up to 64GB
|Expansion Slot
| 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16
1 x M.2 (support WiFi) PCIe
|Serial ATA
|2 x Serial ATA 6.0Gb/s
|Storage
| 1 x 3.5" HDD up to 2 TB 7200rpm (tool-free design)
1 x M.2 SSD, up to 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
|Drive Bays
|1 x 3.5" HDD
|Optical Drive
| Without ODD (optional)|with swappable bezel
Slim type DVD RW (optional)
Slim type DVD ROM (optional)
|Wireless
| Without WiFi Card (optional)
WiFi 6 CARD_2x2 AX (CNVi/PCIE) 802.11 AX WLAN + BT5.2(M.2), 2 x 2 Antenna w/Internal (optional)
|Audio
| 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio
ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Technology
Dirac Audio
Realtek ALC897-VA2-CG
|Front I/O Ports
| 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C
1 x combo audio jack (Black)
1 x SD card reader 2.0 (optional)
|Rear I/O Ports
| 1 x HDMI port 2.1 for UMA
1 x DP 1.4 HBR2
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (Black) under RJ45, support USB K/B power on function
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A (Black)
1 x 1G LAN (RJ-45) port with LED indicator
3 x Audio jacks support 7.1 channel audio output (line in, line out, microphone)
|Power Supply
| 180W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Bronze)
330W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Platinum)
|Dimension
|296 x 93 x 309mm (D x W x H)
|Dimension with Carton
|492 x 170 x 510mm (D x W x H)
|Weight
|Starting from 5kg (weight varies based on the selected options)
|In the Box
|Power cord|Warranty card|Quick start guide|Keyboard/Mouse (optional)
|Optional Accessories
|3.5 HDD ASSEMBLY KIT
|Security
| Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) |Kensington lock slot
HDD user password protection|1 year McAfee+ Premium membership
|Software
|ASUS AI ExpertMeet|ASUS Control Center|MyASUS|AI Noise Cancellation
|Energy Efficiency Compliance
|Energy Star|EPEAT Sliver
NOTES TO EDITORSASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) product page:
ASUS ExpertCenter P700 SFF (PM700SK) product page: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">
ASUS ExpertCenter P600 AiO (PM640KA) product page:ASUS ExpertBook laptops: ASUS Business website:
ASUS LinkedIn:
ASUS Business LinkedIn:
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Canada Facebook:
ASUS Canada Instagram:
ASUS Canada YouTube:
ASUS Global X (Twitter):
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
1 Testing compared ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series with AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor to a standard desktop with Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 Processor 265 by Procyon AI Computer Vision Benchmark. The figure represents theoretical performance; actual results may vary depending on real-world conditions.
2 Comparing ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series with AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor to a standard desktop with Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 desktop processor by PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark. Both fall into a similar price range. All performance claims are based on theoretical performance. Actual figures may vary in real-world situations.
3 The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.
4 The noise decibel level of ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series is tested with AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor under the Performance fan mode, without a discrete graphics card and HDD installed. The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.
5 Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out through 2025; timing varies. See
6 ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Series model with AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 processor currently supports only the Watermark feature of ASUS AI ExpertMeet, please check with your local ASUS representatives if you have further inquiries. ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Series needs to be connected to an external microphone and camera for the AI feature experience, and 12GB of memory is required.
7 Service may differ by country or region. Please check with your local ASUS representatives to confirm availability.
8 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada ... Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment