ASUS Expertbook P3 Empowers Agile Businesses With AI-Powered Performance And Enterprise-Grade Security
|Name
|ExpertBook P3 (PM3406CKA)
|ExpertBook P3 (PM3406CKA)
|Model Name
|PM3406CKA-P5161-CA
|PM3406CKA-P7321-CA
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores); NPU 50 TOPs
| AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores); NPU 50 TOPs
|Graphics
|AMD RadeonTM 820M
|AMD RadeonTM 860M
|Memory
|16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|Storage
|1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Extension Slot
| 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 1TB)
1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 2TB)
| 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 1TB)
1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 2TB)
|Display
| 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%
Screen-to-body ratio: 86%
| 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%
Screen-to-body ratio: 86%
|I/O ports
| 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot
1 x LAN (RJ45) port
| 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot
1 x LAN (RJ45) port
|Camera
|FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel)
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel)
|Audio
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|31.27 x 22.71 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (12.31" x 8.94" x 0.70" ~ 0.71")
|31.27 x 22.71 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (12.31" x 8.94" x 0.70" ~ 0.71")
|Battery
|70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer
|70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer
|Security
| Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
IR webcam with Windows Hello support
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM(6x 2.5mm)
BIOS Integrity Measurement Support
BIOS Self Recovery
Microsoft Secured-core PC
Microsoft Security Level 3
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
| Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
IR webcam with Windows Hello support
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM(6x 2.5mm)
BIOS Integrity Measurement Support
BIOS Self Recovery
Microsoft Secured-core PC
Microsoft Security Level 3
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
|Keyboard and touchpad
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
spill-resistant to 66cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
spill-resistant to 66cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
|Featured software
|MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP
|MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP
|AC adapter
| 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
| 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Energy efficiency compliance
| EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland
PIR 30%, PCR 25%
| EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland
PIR 30%, PCR 25%
|MSRP
|C$1,349
|C$1,599
|Availability
|Available in Q4, 2025
|ASUS Store
|Name
|ExpertBook P3 (PM3606CKA)
|ExpertBook P3 (PM3606CKA)
|Model Name
|PM3606CKA-P516512-CA
|PM3606CKA-P732512-CA
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores); NPU 50 TOPs
|AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores); NPU 50 TOPs
|Graphics
|AMD RadeonTM 820M
|AMD RadeonTM 860M
|Memory
|16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|Storage
|512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Extension Slot
| 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 1TB)
1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 2TB)
| 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 1TB)
1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 (up to 2TB)
|Display
| 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%
Screen-to-body ratio: 88%
| 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%
Screen-to-body ratio: 88%
|I/O ports
| 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot
1 x LAN (RJ45) port
| 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot
1 x LAN (RJ45) port
|Camera
|FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|FHD+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel)
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Non-Intel)
|Audio
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
|1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|35.84 x 25.35 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (14.11" x 9.98" x 0.70" ~ 0.71")
|35.84 x 25.35 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (14.11" x 9.98" x 0.70" ~ 0.71")
|Battery
|70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer
|70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer
|Security
| Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
IR webcam with Windows Hello support
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM(6x 2.5mm)
BIOS Integrity Measurement Support
BIOS Self Recovery
Microsoft Secured-core PC
Microsoft Security Level 3
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
| Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
IR webcam with Windows Hello support
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM(6x 2.5mm)
BIOS Integrity Measurement Support
BIOS Self Recovery
Microsoft Secured-core PC
Microsoft Security Level 3
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
|Keyboard and touchpad
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
spill-resistant to 66cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
spill-resistant to 66cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
|Featured software
|MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP
|MyASUS, Expert Panel, AI ExpertMeet, AI Camera with MEP
|AC adapter
| 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
| 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Energy efficiency compliance
| EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland
PIR 30%, PCR 25%
| EPEAT Gold Climate+, Energy Star 9.0, TCO 10.0, FSC Recycle, WEEE, RoHS, TÜV Rheinland
PIR 30%, PCR 25%
|MSRP
|C$1,349
|C$1,599
|Availability
|Available in Q4, 2025
|Available in Q4, 2025
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
