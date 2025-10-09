ASUS Expertbook P3 Empowers Agile Businesses With AI-Powered Performance And Enterprise-Grade Security

KEY POINTS



TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the brand-new ExpertBook P3 Series is now available in Canada in 14-inch (PM3406) and 16-inch (PM3606) variants. It is a Copilot+ PC designed to deliver business-level performance in a portable, secure package for today's agile businesses. Powered by up to AMD RyzenTM AI 7 processors, the ExpertBook P3 confidently handles everyday workloads and AI applications while maintaining the mobility that modern professionals demand.

The laptop features a crisp 2.5K anti-glare display with up to 144Hz refresh rate that ensures clear visibility in various lighting conditions, making it perfect for presentations and outdoor work. With dual-SSD expandability, users can scale their storage needs as their business grows, ensuring they never run out of space for critical files and applications.

Enhanced with ASUS AI ExpertMeet, the ExpertBook P3 transforms virtual collaboration through intelligent AI-powered features. The advanced meeting solution provides real-time translation capabilities, automated meeting summaries, and smart noise cancellation, making remote work and client interactions more productive and seamless than ever before.

Security remains paramount with the ExpertBook P3, featuring comprehensive ASUS ExpertGuardian protections. The device includes a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS that meets commercial-grade security standards, a built-in fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication, and a TPM 2.0 chip for hardware-based encryption. This multi-layered security approach ensures sensitive data stays protected from silicon to software, regardless of where users work.

The ExpertBook P3 represents ASUS's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade reliability and performance in a portable form factor, making it an ideal choice for businesses that need powerful, secure computing solutions for their mobile workforce.

ExpertBook P3 is powered by up to AMD RyzenTM AI 7 processors with 45W TDP and delivering up to 66 total system TOPS of AI performance. It is engineered with a high capacity 70Wh battery for all-day productivity on the go. It features ExpertCool thermal technology that keeps its cool whether opened or closed, a full metal chassis, and a full array of I/O ports positioned to enhance comfort and mouse movement.

ExpertBook P3 is available in both 14- and 16- inch, and it comes with a 2.5K anti-glare display with up to 144Hz refresh rate that delivers exceptional clarity while reducing eye strain during extended work sessions, while the dual-SSD expandability ensures users can adapt their storage configuration to meet evolving business needs. This powerful yet portable solution empowers professionals to maintain peak performance whether they're in the office, at home, or traveling between client sites.

ASUS ExpertGuardian: All-around protection for privacy, data and hardware

ASUS ExpertGuardian delivers comprehensive, commercial-grade security to protect businesses from all angles. With a NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, five years of ASUS BIOS and driver updates, and TPM 2.0 protection, ExpertGuardian ensures hardware and software protection that shields both privacy and safeguards critical data.

Additional features like a nano Kensington lock slot and a free one-year McAfee+ Premium membership enhance data security, allowing businesses to focus on growth without worry. With ASUS ExpertGuardian, organizations of all sizes are assured seamless, best-in-class security at every level, empowering them to focus on what matters most.

ASUS ExpertBook P3 is engineered with MIL-STD-810H military-grade strength to deliver military-grade durability, and it is backed by flexible ASUS Business Support services, providing the assurance of worry-free long-term operation and rapid assistance - should it ever be needed.

ASUS AI ExpertMeet: Everyday business activities, intelligently enhanced

ASUS AI ExpertMeet revolutionizes virtual collaboration with advanced AI-powered tools designed to enhance every conference experience. With features like AI Meeting Minutes, which automatically captures and organizes key discussion points, and AI Translated Subtitles that break down language barriers in real time, ExpertMeet takes care of the details, so users can focus on sharing big ideas and driving innovation. By simplifying meeting management, AI ExpertMeet empowers teams to work smarter and connect seamlessly, ensuring that every conversation counts. Powered by on-device intelligence, all confidential data stays on the PC it belongs, eliminating privacy concerns.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3406) is already available in Canada at C$1,599 on the ASUS Store , with an additional configuration coming in Q4 2025 starting at C$1,349.

The ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606) will be available later in Q4 2025, starting at C$1,349, and available in two different configurations.

For detailed specifications and availability, please find the tables below.

Please visit or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.