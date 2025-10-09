MN Nuclear Alliance Gains More Support
Maple Grove, MN, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural Minnesota Energy Board joins Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance
More organizations and Minnesotans are seeing the need for reliable nuclear power and joining the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance (MNEA), which seeks to remove Minnesota's nuclear moratorium. The latest group to join the alliance is the Rural Minnesota Energy Board (RMEB) , an eighteen-county joint powers board. The RMEB was formed to provide policy guidance and a venue for collaboration on issues surrounding energy development in rural Minnesota.
The MNEA asserts that nuclear energy is critical to achieving the state's ambitious 100% carbon-free electricity goals by 2040. Nuclear power provides reliable baseload electricity, critical for boosting reliability while creating high-quality jobs.
“We are happy to join with this broad, bipartisan coalition of Minnesotans working together to ensure a reliable, carbon-free energy future,” Gene Metz, chair of RMEB's Legislative Committee and Nobles County Commissioner.“Nuclear energy should be a resource that can be considered, due in part to its potential to enhance local economies with minimal land compared to other energy resources.“
“Nuclear energy provides the only option to supply 24/7 carbon-free power,” said Darrick Moe, CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association.“This is an urgent conversation, and lifting the moratorium is the first step in securing the affordable, clean and reliable energy Minnesotans need.”
Interest in nuclear power continues to grow in communities across Minnesota. This summer, Sherburne County joined the Alliance to support this critical mission.
“Sherburne County has a proud history of hosting resources to serve Minnesota's energy needs. The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners supports the work of the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance and actively supports the repeal of Minnesota's moratorium on nuclear energy production,” said Bruce Messelt, Sherburne County administrator, on behalf of county commissioners.
The Case for Nuclear Energy
Nuclear energy is uniquely positioned to address Minnesota's energy challenges:
- It already generates roughly half of Minnesota's current carbon-free electricity. For over 70 years, U.S. nuclear operators have safely stored all spent fuel with significant federal and state oversight. Potential to provide thousands of good-paying jobs in a safety-first work environment. A new generation of advanced nuclear technology, offers enhanced safety features, flexibility in siting, and a smaller footprint, making them ideal for Minnesota's future energy needs. While state and regional electrical demand has been historically stable or declining, recent trends in electrification and technology demands have resulted in projected increase in 24x7 electrical power needs.
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has identified the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region, which includes Minnesota, as being at high risk of capacity shortfalls within the next decade. NERC's 2024 Long-Term Reliability Assessment highlights the urgent need for firm, reliable power sources like nuclear energy to maintain grid stability and meet increasing demand.
Ending Minnesota's Outlier Status
Minnesota is the only state with an outright ban on all new nuclear reactor construction. Lifting the moratorium would allow stakeholders to have productive conversations about how advanced nuclear technology could contribute to the state's clean energy future. Any plant proposed would still go through the permitting process.
About the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance
The Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance (MNEA) is a partnership of over 30 organizations representing labor, business, utilities, trade associations and environmental groups. Members are committed to securing Minnesota's clean energy future through the development of safe, reliable and carbon-free nuclear power.
The Alliance respects the Prairie Island Indian Community's concerns about lifting Minnesota's nuclear moratorium and is committed to working with them to address their concerns. The Alliance believes an open dialogue is essential to ensuring both safe storage and a sustainable energy future and welcomes the opportunity for constructive discussions that move Minnesota's energy path forward.
For more information, visit mnnuclearenergyalliance .
The Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) is a not-for-profit trade association serving Minnesota's electric cooperatives. MREA provides legislative and regulatory representation, director and employee education programs, technical training for electric cooperative line workers, and serves as the focal point for cooperation among cooperatives. Minnesota's 44 distribution cooperatives serve approximately 1.7 million Minnesotans in all 87 counties and operate the largest distribution network in the state with more than 135,000 miles of electric lines.
MN Nuclear Energy Alliance Members
ALLETE/ MN Power
Basin Electric Power Cooperative
Boilermakers Local 647
Citizens' Climate Lobby Minnesota
Connexus Energy
Dairyland Power Cooperative
Duluth Chamber of Commerce
East River Electric
Generation Atomic/Coalition to Lift Nuclear Moratorium
Great River Energy
Heat & Frost Insulators – Local 34
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49
Iron Workers #512
Itasca County
L&O Power Cooperative
LIUNA
MN Building & Construction Trades Council
MN Conservative Energy Forum
MN Contractors of NECA
MN Chamber of Commerce
MN Farm Bureau
MN Grocers Association
MN Land & Liberty Coalition
MN Municipal Utilities Association
MN Mechanical Contractors Association
MN Pipe Trades Association
MN Private Business Council
MN Retailers Association
MN Rural Electric Association
MN Utility Investors
Missouri River Energy Services
National Electrical Contractors Association
North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters
Nuclear Innovation Alliance
Otter Tail Power Co.
Rural Minnesota Energy Board
Southern MN Municipal Power Agency
Sherburne County
