NCSBN's National Nursing Education Database Spotlights Key Quality Indicators Of US Nursing Education Programs
“The database allows filtering by degree, geography, ownership and enrollment. I think one of the most valuable components of the database is the ability to examine how different types of programs compare to each other by whether the program is private, public or for-profit, and how the credentials and stability of the program's deans and faculty can potentially impact factors like NCLEX pass rates,” comments NCSBN Nursing Education Policy Director Nancy Spector, PhD, RN, FAAN.
NCSBN identified nine measures that impact the quality of nursing programs, including whether the program is accredited, if the program is approved, direct care to clinical experience, director turnover, percentage of full-time facility, faculty and director credentials, graduation rate, number of major organizational changes and how long the program has existed.
“Interesting statistics emerge when you have the chance to utilize the interactive features of the database. For example, the graduation rate for the different types of programs varies widely,” notes Spector.“This is the type of information that is valuable for anyone deciding on what type of nursing program to apply to. While the database does not include specific information on a particular school, it does point individuals to the type of questions they should be asking before selecting a program.”
About NCSBN
Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN's NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.
NCSBN's membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are nine exam user members and 21 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.
