Heritage Grocers Group Launches“Pumpkins For A Purpose” Campaign To Benefit Local Children's Hospitals
“At the heart of everything we do is a deep commitment to our communities,” said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director, HGG Foundation .“Pumpkins for a Purpose is more than a campaign. It is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and the power of coming together to support children and families during some of their most challenging times.”
Customers shopping at participating store locations will have two meaningful ways to contribute:
Round-Up Donations
At checkout, customers are invited to round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar.
Scannable Pumpkin Cards
Customers may also choose to purchase a Pumpkin with a Purpose by donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout.
Proceeds from these efforts will benefit:
- Loma Linda University Children's Hospital (Southern California) Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Northern California) University Medical Center (UMC) Foundation (Las Vegas) Phoenix Children's Hospital (Phoenix) Children's Medical Center Dallas – Children's Health (Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex) Children's Cancer and Hematology Center (Houston) IWS Family Health (Chicago)
About Heritage Grocers Group
Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, HGG operates 115 stores in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit .
Contact
Marisa Kutansky
Senior Communications Director
Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414
Email: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment