Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of C3.Ai, Inc. Investors

The Portnoy Law Firm advises C3, Inc., ("C3" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025, inclusive (the"Class Period"). C3 investors have until October 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 8, 2025, C3 announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on“the reorganization with new leadership” and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer. On this news, C3's stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 25.58%, to close at $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025.

