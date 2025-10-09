Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Charter Communications, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Charter Communications, Inc., (“Charter” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHTR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 26, 2024 and July 24, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Charter investors have until October 13, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 25, 2025, Charter issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported EBITDA of $5.7 billion, which suggested 0.5% growth year-over-year. However, analysts and investors quickly realized that the so-called growth was on account of a $45 million one-time benefit to“other revenue.” Had this event been excluded, EBITDA would have missed consensus estimates by 2.4% and shown a second quarter decline of 0.3% year-over-year. At the same time, Charter reported that total Internet customers decreased by 117,000 for the second quarter of 2025. The decline of Internet customers was nearly double from the 66,000 reported in the prior quarter. Internet customer declines had also increased year-over-year when compared to a loss of 99,000 customers reported in the second quarter of 2024. On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.4%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

