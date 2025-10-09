Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Charter Communications, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On July 25, 2025, Charter issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported EBITDA of $5.7 billion, which suggested 0.5% growth year-over-year. However, analysts and investors quickly realized that the so-called growth was on account of a $45 million one-time benefit to“other revenue.” Had this event been excluded, EBITDA would have missed consensus estimates by 2.4% and shown a second quarter decline of 0.3% year-over-year. At the same time, Charter reported that total Internet customers decreased by 117,000 for the second quarter of 2025. The decline of Internet customers was nearly double from the 66,000 reported in the prior quarter. Internet customer declines had also increased year-over-year when compared to a loss of 99,000 customers reported in the second quarter of 2024. On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.4%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment