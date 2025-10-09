Executive Wellness Retreats: Grey Matters International Announces Expansion Of Neuroscience-Based Programs
Designed for professionals facing burnout, stress, and other mental health concerns, the retreats integrate neuroscience insights with concierge-level support. Programs extend beyond executive care to include options for couples, families, and individuals seeking alternatives to conventional treatment.
“Executives and families often reach us after exhausting traditional paths,” said Dr. Kevin Fleming, Founder of Grey Matters International.“Our program offers a confidential environment where advanced brain science and compassionate support come together in a practical, results-focused way.”
Growing demand for mental health retreats highlights the need for programs that balance privacy with effectiveness. Grey Matters International provides tailored experiences that help clients address issues ranging from workplace stress to relationship challenges in a safe and supportive setting.
“While executive wellness remains a core focus, we also provide programs for anxiety, relationship strengthening, and treatment-resistant conditions,” Fleming added.“Our aim is to meet clients where they are and offer meaningful alternatives that fit their unique needs.”
Headquartered in Tulsa, OK and Jackson Hole, WY, Grey Matters International works with clients across the United States and globally. Its retreats combine evidence-based neuroscience with personalized strategies, helping clients move forward with clarity and resilience.
To learn more, visit the RetreatFinder listing: Dr. Kevin Fleming - Grey Matters International
About Grey Matters International, Inc.
Kevin J. Fleming, Ph.D., is a pioneer in brain-change science with 20+ years of experience advising Fortune 500 executives, athletes, and world leaders. He is the creator of Assumptive Coaching and integrates neuroscience and decision science for lasting change. He blends scientific precision with deeply human presence.
