Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors


2025-10-09 04:01:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., (“Unicycive” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UNCY) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Unicycive investors have until October 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 30, 2025, Unicycive release issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a CRL [Complete Response Letter] for its New Drug Application (NDA) for OLC to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.” The press release stated that“[a]fter submitting the NDA, and as a part of the application review and routine information requests, the FDA notified Unicycive that a third-party manufacturing vendor of its main contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) was cited for deficiencies following a cGMP inspection.” On this news, Unicycive's stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 29.85%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


