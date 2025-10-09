Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Selectquote, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy
On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging“[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021” SelectQuote received“tens of millions of dollars” in“illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers' plans. Further, according to the DOJ, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers“unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it“repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers' plans.” On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 19.24%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025.
