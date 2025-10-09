Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Common Shareholder Dividend

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.7 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage, and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains, and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating – meaning it has earned a superior performance classification – from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol“ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.