Healthcare Gamification Market To Reach $9.0 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 11.0% CAGR
EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Healthcare Gamification Market By Game Type (Exercise Games, Serious Games, Casual Games), By Application (Education, Therapeutics, Prevention), By End User (Enterprise Based, Consumer Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global healthcare gamification industry generated $3.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $9.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.
Prime determinants of growth
The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. However, the low acceptance rate and lack of knowledge about the apps among patients restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of digital health apps presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare gamification market, as the demand for healthcare gamification increased due to the increased adoption of digital health apps.
Therapy centers, fitness institutes, and community centers were not functional during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compelled people to use digital healthcare apps and tools to track their health.
In-person meetings with medical practitioners, therapists, and consultants were limited, as a result, several digital healthcare tool developers incorporated prescription and medication tracking in the digital health monitoring apps.
The casual games segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on game type, the casual games segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the serious games segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their associated health benefits. Medical practitioners use serious video games to enhance patient behavior, as well as for educating patients.
The prevention segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on application, the prevention segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices and the incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps.
The enterprise-based segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on end user, the enterprise-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the consumer-based segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet has fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps.
Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of games in enhancing patient clinical outcomes.
Leading Market Players: -
Fitbit, Inc
Ayogo Health Inc
hubbub health, inc
Microsoft
Bunchball inc
EveryMove
Akili Interactive Labs, Inc
CogniFit
Mango Health
Nike, Inc.
