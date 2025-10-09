403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Recruiting For Good Launch The Sweetest Steakhouse Treat Inspired By 14-Year-Old
EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals to fund 'gigs for girls.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring staff that result in a hire; with a Sweet-3-Year-Dining Treat to the sweetest restaurants in LA and three years of parties.
Recruiting for Good is Launching fine dining reward "The Sweetest Steakhouse."
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We appreciate your referrals; and are rewarding our 3-Year-Dining Treat for LA's Best Steakhouses (BLVD Steak, Chi Spacca, Cut, Gwen, Jar, Kali, Mastro's, Matū, Steak48, and STK). Earn three $1,000 gift cards for your favorite spot!"
After successfully earning a 3-year-dining treat, Recruiting for Good is also rewarding access to three years of invite-only dining parties at the sweetest LA Restaurants.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our 3-year-dining-treat is perfect for discerning diners who love to share, gift, and even cater fine dining from their favorite LA Restaurant."
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls)! To learn more visit: Good for You and Community Too!
"We start teaching 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs. By the time tweens are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"
Love to Dine at The Sweetest Steakhouses for Good and Party Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good to prepare girls for tomorrow. To learn more about the 3-year-dining-treat made just for you visit Good for You and Community Too!
To earn any 3-year dining treat and 3 years of parties; first attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood, or in the Valley to RSVP visit Made Just for You!
If you are a sweet value-driven chef or restaurateur in LA who loves to support girls and reward your clientele; the sweetest dining rewards, you are welcome to attend our brunch.
Love to Celebrate Women Chefs and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by December 31st, 2025, to earn 4 $500 gift cards to enjoy dinner for 4 at your favorite women chef restaurants during 2026 Women's Month to learn more visit The Sweetest Time of The Year!
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring staff that result in a hire; with a Sweet-3-Year-Dining Treat to the sweetest restaurants in LA and three years of parties.
Recruiting for Good is Launching fine dining reward "The Sweetest Steakhouse."
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We appreciate your referrals; and are rewarding our 3-Year-Dining Treat for LA's Best Steakhouses (BLVD Steak, Chi Spacca, Cut, Gwen, Jar, Kali, Mastro's, Matū, Steak48, and STK). Earn three $1,000 gift cards for your favorite spot!"
After successfully earning a 3-year-dining treat, Recruiting for Good is also rewarding access to three years of invite-only dining parties at the sweetest LA Restaurants.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our 3-year-dining-treat is perfect for discerning diners who love to share, gift, and even cater fine dining from their favorite LA Restaurant."
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls)! To learn more visit: Good for You and Community Too!
"We start teaching 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs. By the time tweens are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"
Love to Dine at The Sweetest Steakhouses for Good and Party Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good to prepare girls for tomorrow. To learn more about the 3-year-dining-treat made just for you visit Good for You and Community Too!
To earn any 3-year dining treat and 3 years of parties; first attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood, or in the Valley to RSVP visit Made Just for You!
If you are a sweet value-driven chef or restaurateur in LA who loves to support girls and reward your clientele; the sweetest dining rewards, you are welcome to attend our brunch.
Love to Celebrate Women Chefs and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by December 31st, 2025, to earn 4 $500 gift cards to enjoy dinner for 4 at your favorite women chef restaurants during 2026 Women's Month to learn more visit The Sweetest Time of The Year!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment