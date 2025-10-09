MD25 Entertainment Appoints Kobalt Music Services As Exclusive Worldwide Administrator

EINPresswire/ -- MD25 Entertainment LLC, together with its music publishing affiliates, has appointed Kobalt Music Services America, Inc. as the exclusive worldwide administrator of its music publishing assets.

The new agreement with Kobalt ensures that all aspects of its music publishing catalog will be carefully administered, enabling MD25 to concentrate on the growth and development of its creative assets.

John Velasco, CEO of MD25 Entertainment said: “Kobalt is a perfect partner for us in many ways. MD25 now knows its administration will be handled efficiently, giving us the opportunity to sign and service clients with confidence that the clients will receive all that is due to them.”

About MD25 Entertainment: MD25 Entertainment is a full-service entertainment company with music publishing as its foundation. The company manages an international roster of songwriters and composers, representing established voices while fostering the development of new talent. Its catalog includes works from noted writers and extends into music supervision for television and film. In addition to publishing, MD25 maintains a strategic partnership with Carousel Collective, a leading advertising production, editing and postproduction company, supplying music for their top-tier clients worldwide. MD25 also produces live events and streamed music-based shows for both its own brand and third-party clients and is currently in pre-production of an original stage production slated for release next year. For more information about MD25 Entertainment visit:

About Kobalt: Kobalt Music is the leading independent music publishing destination for songwriters and publishers, powered by technology. Across 10 global offices, Kobalt serves over 1 Million songs, representing some of the biggest songwriters in the world, including Roddy Ricch, Max Martin, Karol G, Andrew Watt, Stevie Nicks, Phoebe Bridgers, The Lumineers, Gunna, Justin Quiles, The Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, and many more. On average, Kobalt represents over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the US and the UK. With a relentless focus on advancing the interests of creators, Kobalt leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the complex processes of music publishing administration. The company's dedication to transparency, coupled with its forward-thinking approach, has positioned it as a trusted partner for songwriters and rights holders navigating the ever-evolving music industry.

Kobalt’s unwavering commitment to empowering creators and reshaping the future of music rights management solidifies its standing as a global leader in the music industry. The company continues to transform the industry, most recently via AMRA, its global digital music collection society designed to maximize value for songwriters and publishers in today's digital age, while providing the highest level of transparency and efficiency. For more information about Kobalt, please visit .