GOTYOU Launches AI Platform Connecting Online Discovery To Local In-Store Sales

EINPresswire/ -- Local marketing hasn’t improved—it has only become more expensive. According to BIA Advisory Services, small brick-and-mortar businesses will spend more than $169 billion on local advertising in 2025, much of it going to digital platforms that rarely demonstrate measurable results. GOTYOU has introduced a new approach intended to change that.

Built with AI and Web3 technology, GOTYOU connects the gap between online engagement and real-world spending. AI organizes millions of local actions and interactions that occur every day, while Web3 adds transparency and ownership. What users claim is theirs to keep or share. What they earn belongs to them. Merchants gain direct customer data rather than relying on third-party ad networks.

The data already exists on consumers’ phones. GOTYOU’s platform helps make that data useful for the people and businesses that create it.

Daily Offers with Local Impact

This week, GOTYOU introduced its 11:23 Platform, a feature that allows local businesses to reach verified nearby customers through limited, hyper-local offers sent each day at 11:23 a.m. Each user receives one offer matched to personal interests and location.

Promotion on GOTYOU is free for merchants, who only pay when their offers generate measurable engagement. A single offer may reach thousands of nearby consumers, but only about 100 can claim it. Most offers are redeemed within one or two days at participating stores.

Early pilot programs show promising engagement levels. The 11:23 Platform launched in Utah and will expand by the end of the year to additional Southeast markets, including Gainesville (FL), Knoxville (TN), and Baton Rouge (LA). Hundreds of merchants in these areas are already active on GOTYOU’s core system, providing a localized network that does not rely on major ad platforms.

Paying Only for Verified Results

Merchants on GOTYOU pay only when measurable outcomes occur—such as when a customer connects, claims an offer, redeems it in-store, leaves feedback, refers a friend, or shares a post about their visit. Each action costs less than a typical online ad click, and the result is a verified local customer.

Consumers also receive direct value through small rewards for participating in surveys or referrals. The design encourages meaningful interactions rather than generic advertising impressions.

In early testing, merchants have reported notable improvements in verified in-store visits. One regional sandwich shop brought in 68 customers for less cost than a month in a local coupon program that attracted only 16. Another merchant said, “For the first time, I know my digital marketing is working.”

Students at Utah Tech University have responded positively as well. “11:23 is now my favorite minute of the day,” said Jonah L. “It’s how I’ve found new places to eat and hang out with friends,” added Megan E. “It actually makes me want to support local businesses.”

A Transparent Framework

GOTYOU’s Web3 foundation gives merchants control of their customer data and rewards users for participation. The underlying technology operates behind the scenes—businesses and consumers benefit from the results without needing to understand AI or blockchain.

“For years, small businesses have funded Big Tech without knowing what they get in return,” said Jay Bean, Co-Founder and CEO of GOTYOU. “We’re giving them the same visibility and control that e-commerce has had for a decade, but built for the real world where people still walk in, order lunch, and pay with their phone.”

Next Steps

GOTYOU will present live demonstrations for investors and partners next week at LA Tech Week, highlighting how artificial intelligence and Web3 infrastructure can make local marketing measurable, efficient, and transparent.

The company’s broader goal is to give local businesses access to the same capabilities as large brands, delivered through tools simple enough for everyday use. From college towns such as Athens (GA) to major events in Los Angeles, GOTYOU is developing a system to help local merchants engage nearby customers in real time.

GOTYOU represents a data-driven model for local commerce—measurable, transparent, and community-focused.

