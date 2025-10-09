403
Brazil's Inflation Tops 5% Again, Forcing A Slower Selic Path
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's September inflation tells a two-part story. The headline IPCA rose 0.48% on the month-slightly softer than expected but a clear pickup from August's −0.11%-and edged up to 5.17% year on year from 5.13%.
The seasonally adjusted IPCA advanced 0.52% after −0.04% in August. In short: monthly momentum re-accelerated and the annual rate moved further above the 3% target (with a 1.5-point tolerance band).
That's the story. The story behind the story is about pace and credibility. A softer-than-forecast monthly print offers a sliver of relief, but two facts matter more for policy: the year-on-year rate is still above the upper end of the band, and the sequential pulse just turned positive again.
Without a decisive, multi-month downshift, the central bank has every incentive to keep its easing cycle measured and explicitly data-dependent.
What it means for markets:
Bottom line: September's numbers are“better than feared” on the month but still“not good enough” on the year.
That combination keeps monetary policy on a short leash-small, well-telegraphed cuts, no heroics-and leaves Brazilian assets trading the range until inflation shows a cleaner downtrend or growth meaningfully weakens.
Rates: Hopes for faster, front-loaded Selic cuts should fade. The short end reprices toward“smaller, slower,” while the belly may find support if investors read the downside miss on the monthly print as a sign disinflation isn't derailing.
FX: For the real, the mix is balanced-enough disinflation to steady nerves, enough persistence to keep carry attractive and discourage aggressive rate-cut bets. Range-bound trading remains the base case.
Equities: Domestic demand names that were banking on quicker relief (retail, discretionary, small-cap services) face a modest headwind. Defensives (staples, utilities) and exporters should prove more resilient under a slower glide path for policy.
Credit: Funding-cost relief looks more gradual; lenders stay focused on asset quality as real incomes adjust.
