Mexico's Inflation Edges Up Inside Target, Keeping Easing On A Short Leash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's inflation story in September is a tale of two lines. The headline rate ticked up to 3.76% year on year from 3.57%, still comfortably inside the central bank's 3% ±1% target. On the month, prices rose 0.23%, a softer print than expected.
Under the surface, though, the core-the part policymakers watch to judge persistence-rose 0.33% m/m and stands at 4.28% y/y, a notch higher than in August. At the factory gate, producer prices turned up 0.20% on the month, while easing to 3.10% annually.
That's the story. The story behind the story is about pace and patience. The headline figure tells investors that inflation is broadly under control; the core says underlying pressure hasn't fully let go. Producer prices aren't offering a decisive disinflation push either.
Put together, the mix argues for a gradual, data-dependent path on interest-rate cuts-measured steps rather than a sprint. The central bank keeps its credibility, the real policy rate stays positive, and Mexico 's“carry” remains intact.
What it means in practice: Fixed-income markets are likely to temper hopes of faster, front-loaded easing, with the middle of the curve supported by the message of contained headline inflation.
For the peso , the combination is neutral-to-supportive-enough progress to prevent nerves, enough stickiness to avoid a rush to lower rates.
In equities, domestic demand names that were banking on quicker relief may wobble at the margin, while exporters, staples and utilities look steadier under a slow-and-steady policy glide path.
Bottom line: Mexico's inflation is“good enough” at the headline but not yet“great” underneath. That keeps monetary policy on a short leash-small, well-telegraphed cuts, no heroics-and leaves markets trading ranges until either the core finally rolls over or growth meaningfully surprises.
