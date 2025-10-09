Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 9, 2025


2025-10-09 03:18:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note pairs Mafalda Minnozzi's“Riofonic” at 20:00 with Julia Landen's“Jazz é Pop!” at 22:30, Fundição Progresso hosts the weekly roda Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes at 21:00, and Audio Rebel brings singer-songwriter Mihay at 20:00; also notable are Grupo Biguá at Carioca da Gema (house 19:30; show 21:00) and the Baile do Zen party at Rio Scenarium from 19:00.

Top Picks Tonight Mafalda Minnozzi -“Riofonic” at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: A career-refining tribute to Rio and the bossa lineage in an elegant beachfront room.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors typically from ~17:00)
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note show page
  • Tickets: Eventim
Julia Landen -“Jazz é Pop!” at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: Late set mixing jazz with pop and MPB standards-smooth way to close the night.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note show page
  • Tickets: Eventim
Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes - Fundição Progresso (21:00)
  • Why picked: Quintessential Thursday roda in Lapa-big crowd energy in a classic venue.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Fundição Progresso, Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: Fundição event page
  • Tickets: Ingresse
Mihay at Audio Rebel (20:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate songwriter set at Botafogo's cult room-good discovery play before Lapa.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Website: Audio Rebel event
  • Tickets: Sympla - R$30 ($6) antecipado; R$40 ($8) na porta.
Also notable
  • Grupo Biguá at Carioca da Gema - house opens 19:30; show 21:00; Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Event page . Tickets (Thu entry typically R$30 ($6)).
  • Baile do Zen at Rio Scenarium - from 19:00; Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Sympla listing
  • Quintas de Vinyl (Tamenpi + guests) - Centro Cultural Lado B - from ~22:00; Travessa do Comércio/Primeiro de Março, Centro. Shotgun . Instagram
Suggested route

Copacabana → Lapa: Start 20:00 at Blue Note for Mafalda Minnozzi, then ride 25–30 min to Fundição for the 21:00 roda (Samba Independente). If you'd rather close with jazz, begin 20:00 at Audio Rebel (Botafogo), hop 10–12 min to Copacabana and finish at Blue Note's 22:30 set.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Botafogo, Copacabana, and Lapa; Metro works pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Copacabana).
  • Arrive 20–30 min early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep valuables secure in crowded rodas and around Rua do Lavradio after midnight.

Listings gathered for Thursday, October 9, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

