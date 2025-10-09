Rio Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 9, 2025
-
Why picked: A career-refining tribute to Rio and the bossa lineage in an elegant beachfront room.
Start: 20:00 (doors typically from ~17:00)
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Late set mixing jazz with pop and MPB standards-smooth way to close the night.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Quintessential Thursday roda in Lapa-big crowd energy in a classic venue.
Start: 21:00
Address: Fundição Progresso, Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa (Centro)
Website: Fundição event page
Tickets: Ingresse
-
Why picked: Intimate songwriter set at Botafogo's cult room-good discovery play before Lapa.
Start: 20:00
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: Audio Rebel event
Tickets: Sympla - R$30 ($6) antecipado; R$40 ($8) na porta.
-
Grupo Biguá at Carioca da Gema
- house opens 19:30; show 21:00; Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Event page . Tickets (Thu entry typically R$30 ($6)).
Baile do Zen at Rio Scenarium
- from 19:00; Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Sympla listing
Quintas de Vinyl (Tamenpi + guests) - Centro Cultural Lado B
- from ~22:00; Travessa do Comércio/Primeiro de Março, Centro. Shotgun . Instagram
Copacabana → Lapa: Start 20:00 at Blue Note for Mafalda Minnozzi, then ride 25–30 min to Fundição for the 21:00 roda (Samba Independente). If you'd rather close with jazz, begin 20:00 at Audio Rebel (Botafogo), hop 10–12 min to Copacabana and finish at Blue Note's 22:30 set.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Botafogo, Copacabana, and Lapa; Metro works pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Copacabana).
Arrive 20–30 min early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep valuables secure in crowded rodas and around Rua do Lavradio after midnight.
Listings gathered for Thursday, October 9, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment