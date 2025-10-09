NWS Issues Winter Weather Warning: Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Expected In Alaska As Cold Snap Grips The US
Alaska's Atigun Pass is still under a winter weather advisory, with forecasters predicting anywhere from five to ten inches of snow and gusts as strong as 55 miles per hour. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that "the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous" and advises drivers to slow down and pay attention. The advisory will probably remain in effect until 10 AM. AKDT Thursday.
Also Read: US weather update: National Weather Service issues coastal flood advisory for two New Jersey countiesMidwest, Northeast: Frost and freeze alerts
In other places, many people in some Midwestern and Northeastern states have to deal with frost warnings and freeze alerts. In Michigan, the thermometer may drop to 23 degrees, which means that the vegetables and flowers will be at risk. Besides New England, the situation is similar in Massachusetts , Connecticut, and Rhode Island, with lows of about 25 degrees, as stated in the report from Newsweek.
Parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, such as Sussex, Warren, Northampton, Carbon, and Monroe counties, are also said to get bitterly cold at night, according to the report from Newsweek. These areas are likely to experience temperatures in the upper 20s. Mohawk Valley and the eastern part of the Catskills in New York may also be susceptible to the freezing weather. Similar alerts have been issued for states including Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
Also Read: US Winter Weather Advisory: Snow 3-5 inches expected near Alaska in Upper Chena River Valley and Chena Hot SpringsWhat meteorologists are saying
At the beginning of this week, the meteorological department of Grand Rapids (NWS) in Michigan gave notice on X platform:“Tonight and tomorrow night, the frost is more or less expected all over the place.”
In a similar post, the New York meteorological department (NWS Albany) backed up the warning by indicating that freezing temperatures would sneak into the 20s and 30s due to the high-pressure system and bright nights.
Winter 2025-26 outlook
In contrast, AccuWeather's winter forecast says that cold streaks and heavy snowfalls are still on the waiting list but might be milder throughout the season. This is due to the same patterns that produced the record-warm winter of 2024-2025 that we are seeing this year.
Paul Pastelok, Lead Long-Range Meteorologist for AccuWeather, said,“The first signals of winter could come as early as mid-October due to a short influx of cold air and minor weaknesses in the polar vortex.” He added that there could even be a dramatic shift in the weather in February, providing conditions of snow, ice, or even miserable weather. More snow than last year is expected in the Midwest and Northeast.
Buffalo might have a February almost equal to its historical average by getting close to nearly 100 inches of snow, while other places such as New York, Boston , Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh will be given more chances of snowfall.FAQsQ: Which area is expected to see the heaviest snow right now?
A: Alaska's Atigun Pass, with up to 10 inches forecast.Q: What states are under frost and freeze warnings?
A: Parts of Michigan, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.Q: Will this winter be colder than last year?
A: Overall, forecasts suggest a mild winter, but cold blasts, heavy snow, and even a February polar vortex are expected.
