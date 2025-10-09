Gaza Peace Deal: 1St Phase To See Hostages Freed, Prisoner Swap 2Nd Phase Negotiates Hamas Disarmament, Governance

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel and Hamas on Thursday (October 9) reached a historic agreement to implement the first phase of a US-backed peace plan aimed at pausing the two-year war in Gaza. The deal, brokered through indirect talks in Egypt, focuses on hostage releases, prisoner swaps, humanitarian aid, and partial troop withdrawals. Negotiations for the second phase, involving long-term governance and disarmament, are set to begin immediately.

First phase: What is agreed upon as immediate steps

Hostages release: Hamas has agreed to release the 20 Israeli hostages still believed to be alive, along with the remains of around 28 others who died during the October 7, 2023 attacks. The release is expected within 72 hours after Israel's government ratifies the deal.

Prisoner exchange: Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained since the start of the war. Notably, high-profile Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti will not be part of the exchange.

Ceasefire and troop redeployment: Israel will partially withdraw its forces from Gaza to a pre-agreed“yellow line” within 24 hours of the security cabinet ratifying the deal. The extent of withdrawal has not been fully disclosed, but troops are expected to move out of populated areas.

Humanitarian aid: A minimum of 400 trucks of aid will enter Gaza daily for the first five days of the ceasefire, with numbers set to increase. Aid includes food, medical supplies, and support for rebuilding Gaza's health infrastructure.

Return of displaced persons: Families displaced in southern Gaza will be allowed to return to Gaza City and northern areas immediately.

Ceasefire timing: The ceasefire will take effect within 24 hours of Israel's security cabinet approval, followed by the 72-hour window for hostage and prisoner releases.

Second phase: Long-term goals and outstanding issues

Disarmament of Hamas: One of Israel's key demands is the dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities, including tunnels and weapon stockpiles. Hamas has long resisted full disarmament but may agree to“decommission” offensive weapons under supervision by a joint Palestinian-Egyptian committee.

Post-war governance: The plan envisions a transitional government of Palestinian technocrats to replace Hamas' rule in Gaza. An international oversight body, referred to as the“Council of Peace” or“Board of Peace,” would hold primary authority and oversee reconstruction efforts. Trump's initial plan suggested former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as the head of this governing body, though Hamas has not formally agreed to this structure.

Troop withdrawal guarantees: Hamas seeks assurances from international mediators, including President Trump, that Israel will fully withdraw its forces after hostages are released. The timing and extent of full withdrawal remain to be negotiated.

Reconstruction and security: Implementation of an Arab-led security force and Palestinian police to maintain order in Gaza is part of the second phase, alongside ensuring that Israel cannot re-enter Gaza unless Hamas disarms and a governance structure is in place.

